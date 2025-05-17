Việt Nam proposes easing citizenship rules for overseas Vietnamese and foreign experts

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly on Saturday reviewed proposed amendments to the Law on Vietnamese Nationality aimed at easing the process for overseas Vietnamese and foreign professionals to acquire or regain citizenship.

The draft revisions, discussed during the ninth session of the 15th National Assembly, propose loosening requirements for individuals of Vietnamese descent, as well as for foreign investors, scientists, and experts. The changes are also intended to simplify procedures for those who previously lost Vietnamese citizenship and wish to have it reinstated.

Minister of Justice Nguyễn Hải Ninh stated that the proposed amendments are in line with Việt Nam’s long-standing policies on overseas Vietnamese, as outlined in various Party directives and resolutions.

The draft law comprises three articles, focusing on two main areas: relaxing naturalisation criteria and streamlining the process for reclaiming Vietnamese nationality.

One key provision would allow individuals with a biological parent or grandparent holding Vietnamese citizenship to more easily obtain nationality. In addition, foreign nationals with professional expertise or who have made investment contributions would become eligible for naturalisation under the revised criteria.

For minors applying for Vietnamese citizenship through a Vietnamese parent, the new law would waive the requirement for full civil act capacity. Additional adjustments would also benefit children whose parents or grandparents are Vietnamese citizens.

A notable revision is the removal of the restrictive list of conditions currently applied to those seeking to regain Vietnamese citizenship. Under the proposed amendments, any individual who has previously lost Vietnamese nationality would be permitted to apply for reinstatement.

Another important change would allow applicants who reacquire Vietnamese citizenship to retain their foreign nationality, provided they meet specific dual citizenship requirements and receive approval from the President.

Presenting a review report to the National Assembly, Hoàng Thanh Tùng, Chair of the Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs, expressed support for the amendments, stating they reflect the Party’s broader policy direction.

Tùng emphasised the need for a ‘special mechanism’ to facilitate naturalisation for highly skilled professionals and leading scientists of Vietnamese origin living abroad.

However, some lawmakers recommended clarifying the provision that applicants must be able to “ensure a stable life in Việt Nam,” particularly in cases involving family ties to Vietnamese citizens. Others also called for clearer language on whether the proposed five-year residency requirement must be continuous.

The National Assembly will continue reviewing feedback before finalising the amended law. — VNS