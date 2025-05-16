Vietnamese President welcomes Thai Prime Minister

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường on Friday hosted a reception for Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, saying the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always treasure and wish to promote the friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Thailand.

The Thai PM is paying an official visit to Việt Nam during which she co-chaired the 4th Joint Cabinet Retreat.

President Cường described the resumption of the Joint Cabinet Retreat between the two countries’ PMs after a nearly-nine-year hiatus as a demonstration of both sides’ resolve to foster extensive, substantive, and effective cooperation to meet new development requirements of each country and adapt to the new global context.

In response, PM Paetongtarn informed her host about the outcomes of the 4th Joint Cabinet Retreat, during which the two sides discussed and reached consensus on many issues of bilateral cooperation, and also signed cooperation documents on various areas.

President Cường affirmed Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and being an active and responsible member of the international community.

He applauded the fruitful outcomes of the 4th Joint Cabinet Retreat, particularly the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which heralds a new period of cooperation that is more extensive and productive.

The host asked the two sides to work closely together to effectively carry out the new partnership, including increasing all-level mutual visits and meetings, effectively maintaining the Joint Cabinet Retreat and bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and continuing close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, especially ASEAN, the United Nations, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC).

At the meeting, the two leaders noted with satisfaction the outstanding cooperation achievements in all aspects, especially politics, economy, trade, and investment.

They perceived that Việt Nam and Thailand should optimise cooperation potential, adding the countries should enhance defence – security collaboration, and boost cooperation in fighting transnational crimes, especially drug crime, human trafficking, and online scams. Besides, they need to fuel economic and trade links, create conditions for their businesses to increase investment in each other’s countries, step up people-to-people exchanges, and open more air routes connecting the two countries’ localities.

President Cường thanked and asked the Thai Government to continue creating conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and work in the country, support Vietnamese people’s organisations there, and help preserve and bring into play Việt Nam's cultural and historical values in Thailand.

On this occasion, the President invited the King of Thailand to visit Việt Nam. PM Paetongtarn said she will convey the invitation to the King and also invited her host to visit Thailand in the near future. — VNA/VNS