PM urges building strong decrees on decentralisation, delegation of power to local administrations

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday directed the building of decrees on comprehensive decentralisation and delegation of authority to local administrations in all areas, ensuring the implementation of the principle 'localities decide, localities implement, localities take responsibility.'

Chairing a meeting between standing Cabinet members and ministries, sectors, and agencies regarding decentralisation, delegation of authority, and delineation of powers associated with the implementation of the two-level local administration model, PM Chính, who is head of the Government Steering Committee for reviewing the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, requested members of the Government and the steering committee to strictly implement the directives of the Politburo on decentralisation and delegation of authority to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the political system, meeting the requirements for national development in the new era.

He emphasised the need to institutionalise the Party’s viewpoints and policies on promoting decentralisation and delegation, ensuring consistency and unity in the principles of delineating authority, decentralisation, and delegation of power.

The Government leader urged the immediate development of decrees to carry out these works, with initial priority given to delineating the authority of local administrations based on the two-level local administration model, and decentralisation and delegation of power in state management by sector and field, with the responsibilities between the central and local levels clearly defined.

Additionally, he required the building of separate decrees for certain specialised and specific sectors to further promote decentralisation and delegation in state management for these sectors.

With the spirit of 'avoiding perfectionism and haste,' the Prime Minister requested standing Cabinet members and the working group of the Government Steering Committee to work with ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies on relevant contents, tasks, and draft decrees.

They are also tasked with monitoring, and conducting assessments to ensure consistency, coherence, timeliness, and quality of the decrees before submission to competent authorities for consideration. — VNS