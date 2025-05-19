President Hồ Chí Minh – A faithful friend forever remembered by international friends

HÀ NỘI - To people and friends around the world, President Hồ Chí Minh was a brilliant leader, an eminent communist soldier, a respected comrade, a revered teacher, and a close friend. Admiring his immense contributions to the nation and to humanity, as well as his exemplary moral integrity, people across the globe have paid him the highest tributes and remembered him with the kindest words. VNA
|President Hồ Chí Minh and Indonesian President Sukarno wave to the people of Hà Nội during a mass rally attended by 200,000 capital residents at Ba Đình Square to welcome President Sukarno on his visit to Việt Nam, June 24, 1959. VNA/VNS File Photos
|Hungarian children present flowers to President Hồ Chí Minh during his visit to a summer camp for children in the capital city of Budapest, August 4, 1957.
|President Hồ Chí Minh visits the Prague City Hall during his official friendship visit to Czechoslovakia, July 18, 1957.
|President Hồ Chí Minh visits the Uralmash plant in Sverdlovsk during his official friendship visit to the Soviet Union, July 1955.
|The government and people of China welcome President Hồ Chí Minh and the Vietnamese Government delegation during their visit to China, June 1955.
|President Hồ Chí Minh welcomes Romanian Vice Chairman of the State Council Emil Bodnăraş during his visit to Việt Nam, May 5, 1966.
|President Hồ Chí Minh visits and speaks with workers at a tractor manufacturing plant in the capital city of Bucharest during his friendship visit to Romania, July 1957.
|President Hồ Chí Minh visits the Skovolo manufacturing plant during his friendship visit to Czechoslovakia, July 18, 1957.
|President Hồ Chí Minh warmly receives Comrade Kaysone Phomvihane, head of the delegation of the Lao Party and Patriotic Front, during their friendship visit to Việt Nam in 1966.
|President Hồ Chí Minh receives Prince Norodom Phurissara, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Cambodia, during his visit to Việt Nam, January 10, 1968.