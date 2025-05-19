Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on his 135th birth anniversary

|General Secretary Tô Lâm, State President Lương Cường, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, along with other incumbent and former leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum. VNA/VNS Photos
HÀ NỘI — A delegation of top leaders from the Party Central Committee, the State President’s Office, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee gathered to commemorate the 135th birth anniversary of late President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025).
In a solemn ceremony, the delegation laid a wreath and paid their respects at President Hồ Chí Minh’s mausoleum, honouring his immense contributions to the nation.
Following the tribute, the delegation proceeded to the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street, Hà Nội, where they offered incense in remembrance of the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and freedom.
|The delegation of the armed force pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum.
|The delegation of the Police force pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum.
|The delegation of the Central Military Commission – Ministry of National Defence visited the Mausoleum of President Hồ Chí Minh to pay their respects.
|Party, State incumbent and former leaders lay flowers at the monument to heroes and war martyrs on Bắc Son Street.
|The delegation of the Central Public Security Party Committee – Ministry of Public Security laid a wreath in commemoration of the fallen heroes.
|The delegation of the foreign ministry lays flowers at the monument to heroes and war martyrs on Bắc Son Street.
|The delegation of the Hà Nội Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee paid tribute to the fallen heroes.