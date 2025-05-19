Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh on his 135th birth anniversary

HÀ NỘI — A delegation of top leaders from the Party Central Committee, the State President’s Office, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee gathered to commemorate the 135th birth anniversary of late President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025).

In a solemn ceremony, the delegation laid a wreath and paid their respects at President Hồ Chí Minh’s mausoleum, honouring his immense contributions to the nation.

Following the tribute, the delegation proceeded to the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street, Hà Nội, where they offered incense in remembrance of the fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and freedom.