Public security force lauded for embracing President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideals

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has lauded the People’s Public Security force for their remarkable achievements in studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality, and style, crediting their efforts with fostering profound shifts in awareness and action across the force.

Speaking at a ceremony in Hà Nội, connected virtually to over 400 locations and attended by 11,000 delegates on Monday, Lâm reviewed a decade of implementing the Politburo’s decree on promoting the study and following of President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality and style, and the Central Public Security Party Committee’s regulation on following the President's six teachings.

To further enhance the force’s contributions to the Party’s strategic goals, the Party leader called for concrete measures to make the study and practice of President Hồ Chí Minh’s teachings a cultural need and a regular activity woven into the operations of every unit. He advocated for clear moral standards derived from Hồ Chí Minh’s principles, with defined goals and timelines to enable rigorous oversight at all levels, from Party committees and units to individual officers.

Annual action plans, he said, should be mandatory for every grassroots Party organisation, officer, and soldier, incorporating criticism and self-criticism rooted in Hồ Chí Minh’s teachings into regular political activities. He urged the force to identify and replicate role models while rejecting superficial pursuits, aiming to instill a revolutionary spirit that drives both collectives and individuals.

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS), he stressed, must lead the charge in advancing the Party’s strategic priorities, including the Politburo’s resolutions on breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation, and national digital transformation; global integration in the new context; legislative reform to meet development demands in the new era; and the private economy growth.

The leader stressed the need to align the campaign on studying and following President Hồ Chí Minh’s example with efforts to build a truly clean, strong, professional, elite, and modern public security force.

Renewed thinking and working methods, he said, are essential for the force to excel in its duties, contributing to a broader national mission to realise Hồ Chí Minh’s vision of a “peaceful, unified, independent, democratic, and prosperous Vietnam.”

On the occasion, he presented the Title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces to the MPS’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-Tech Crime Prevention. He also awarded the third-class Military Merit Order to Lieut. Gen Tô Ân Xô, Assistant to the Party General Secretary in charge of the General Secretary’s Office; and the second-class Feat of Arms Order to Maj. Gen Đặng Hồng Đức, Deputy Minister of Public Security.

Politburo member and Minister of Public Security Gen. Lương Tam Quang also presented medals to other standout collectives and individuals for their contributions to public security and combat operations. — VNS