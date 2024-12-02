Street performances launched in Đà Lạt

ĐÀ LẠT — A special music programme offering street performances has been launched in Đà Lạt City as part of the 10th Đà Lạt Flower Festival which opens on Thursday and lasts until December 31.

The event, called Hát Lên Tình Yêu Đà Lạt (Singing for Đà Lạt), highlights performances by veteran and young singers, dancers and musicians from art troupes and theatres in the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) region.

The shows will offer Vietnamese songs and music pieces in praise of Tây Nguyên people, their culture and lifestyle. The beauty of Đà Lạt, a resort city and famous tourist destination of Lâm Đồng Province, will be featured.

They will be designed with new concepts to give fresh experiences to audiences.

“Our artists want to honour Vietnamese music by entering the programme Hát Lên Tình Yêu Đà Lạt. We also hope locals and visitors will learn more about 130-year-old Đà Lạt City and its history through our performances,” said female musician Quỳnh Hợp of HCM City.

Hợp has a series of songs about Đà Lạt, including the hit entitled Đà Lạt Thành Phố Ngàn Hoa (Đà Lạt, the City of Thousands Flowers) released in 2004.

She released a music book of 130 songs on Đà Lạt and its people last year to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the city’s establishment.

The free street shows of Hát Lên Tình Yêu Đà Lạt will be staged every Friday and Saturday night, starting on December 6, on Trần Quốc Toản Street close to Xuân Hương Lake. The programme is scheduled to close after the first day of the New Year.

Đà Lạt is among Việt Nam’s largest flower-growing regions, producing around three billion cut flowers annually. Last year, the city was named in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for its commitment to promoting culture and creativity as part of its development.

The Đà Lạt Flowers Festival began in 2005 and attracts an average of 700,000 visitors annually.

This year, the festival will have ten major events bringing diverse activities to residents and visitors.

Flowers will be displayed everywhere around Xuân Hương Lake and on the central roads of the city until January 5 next year.

Đà Lạt has 2,500 accommodations and 33,138 rooms available to serve about one million visitors during the festival. VNS