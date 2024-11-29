Fusion offers wellness packages and exclusive meals for Christmas

Fusion, a wellness-inspired brand with multiple properties throughout Viet Nam and Thailand, is offering unique wellness packages, exclusive meals, family friendly activities and more during this Christmas.

For example, the Fusion Resort & Villas Da Nang has unveiled a three-day, two-night Christmas Mindfulness Retreat package at the resort’s flagship Maia Wellness, as well as spa packages covering facials, Himalayan Detox Scrubs, back, neck and shoulder treatment, and sound healing sessions, among others.

There are also food stations, specialty cocktails and family-friendly entertainment, with lively violin and guitar music.

Meanwhile, visitors at the Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion in central Vietnam can enjoy its natural hot-springs and specially curated Christmas and New Year's Eve dinners that spotlight healthy menus and traditional favourites, including dishes like pumpkin soup with crab meat, roasted turkey with grape sauce, boneless Australian lamb leg with onion jam and rosemary sauce.

The Maia Quy Nhon and The Ocean Resort Quy Nhon offer a collection of villas with one, two, three or four bedrooms, where families and friend groups can gather to celebrate the holidays.

Special meals from December 20 to January 5 include a Christmas Eve buffet, a year-end gala dinner and afternoon tea experiences that capture the festive spirit. Guests can also enjoy the Festive Chef’s Table at Maia’s signature restaurant ad hoc.

Maia Quy Nhon has also curated a rejuvenating treatment series at Vela Spa from bamboo and organic coffee therapies. There are also a wide variety of fun activities, including a Christmas photobooth, children’s programmes, and complimentary treats throughout the week.

Next, Fusion Resort Cam Ranh will offer a five-course dining experience amid the backdrop of Cam Ranh’s tranquil shores, with a specially curated menu including avocado & prawn cocktail, turkey mushroom pie with cranberry sauce, tournedos rossini, toothfish and delicious north pole desserts.

Guests are invited to ring in the New Year with an unforgettable Carnival Night celebration, featuring a buffet with a wide array of gourmet delights, a resident DJ playing electrifying beats, and a “Free Villa Lucky Draw” and “Cash Balloon Drop” at the stroke of midnight.

The Fusion Original Saigon Centre offers “The Quintessence of Miss Thu: Christmas Edition”, a bespoke high tea experience, which features a tiger prawn roll, the hotel’s signature Pillow Cake and an exquisite Choux Religieuse.

The special afternoon tea is available from now until December 31 from 12pm to 7pm daily.

Meanwhile, the Fusion Suites Sai Gon offers festive drinks, an exclusive dining menu for the season, live music performances and canapés, along with delightful surprises from its secret gift box filled with holiday cards. All guests also receive a special gift box during turn-down service. — VNS