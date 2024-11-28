VFDA honoured for its contribution to the Vietnamese film industry

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông presented the Minister's Certificate of Merit to the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and its chairwoman, Ngô Phương Lan, in recognition of their contributions to promoting the Vietnamese film industry.

At the association's second congress, Đông said: "VFDA has proven itself as a dynamic, innovative and credible organisation, making strong progress and achieving notable results for the Vietnamese film industry."

He said that VFDA works closely with agencies, organisations and local areas to develop policies that support the film industry, improve infrastructure and create a better environment for film production.

He especially highlighted VFDA's role in connecting producers and directors with localities, which has helped attract domestic investment and build partnerships with international filmmakers for film production in Việt Nam.

Chairwoman of VFDA, Ngô Phương Lan, said that over the past five years, the association has achieved significant successes.

It has organised major film events to foster international film cooperation, while also contributing to promoting Việt Nam's image and tourism development.

The association has collaborated with the Đà Nẵng People's Committee to successfully organise the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF), which is the first and only annual film festival in Việt Nam.

The goal of DANAFF is to recognise exceptional films that showcase profound human values, innovative explorations and distinctive artistic styles, while also nurturing new talents in Vietnamese and Asia-Pacific cinema.

The film festival has successfully introduced selected Vietnamese films to the international stage, while bringing the finest regional and global cinema to Việt Nam.

It has played a key role in enhancing the image and culture of both Việt Nam and Đà Nẵng, while fostering international collaboration and supporting the growth of the film industry, closely tied to the development of tourism and other related economic sectors.

Another significant milestone is their initiative to successfully establish the Production Attraction Index (PAI).

PAI evaluates the interest of provinces and cities in welcoming film crews, thereby enhancing the attractiveness of each locality according to five criteria – financial support, information support, field support, legal procedures support and general local infrastructure.

This tool helps localities attract international film crews and connects film development with tourism and related service sectors, becoming an effective bridge between filmmakers and localities welcoming film productions.

“Ten provinces and cities participated in the PAI index in 2023, with Phú Yên having the highest PAI index in Việt Nam. Along with the introduction of the PAI, the website www.vietnamfilmproduction.vn was launched, establishing a platform to attract international filmmakers to Việt Nam, offering numerous advantages for film production,” Lan said.

VFDA has also held several key workshops and discussions, creating a platform between filmmakers, artists and experts from both Việt Nam and overseas.

Additionally, the association has actively promoted Vietnamese cinema on the global stage through major events such as the Busan International Film Festival and the Tokyo International Film Festival.

For the second term of 2024–2029, VFDA had 25 members and 15 standing committee members.

Lan was re-elected as the chairwoman of VFDA in addition to seven vice chairmans.

Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, Đinh Thị Mai, acknowledged the significant achievements the association has made during its previous term.

She said: "The development of Việt Nam's film industry depends not only on macro policies but also on the active contributions of organisations like VFDA.

"I believe that with Lan's dedication and passion as the leader over the past five years, along with the executive committee and all members, VFDA will have a successful new term and continue to play a key role in developing the Vietnamese film industry." — VNS