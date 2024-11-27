Việt Nam earns sixth consecutive 'World's Leading Heritage Destination' title at WTA

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has accomplished the remarkable achievement of winning the 'World's Leading Heritage Destination' award from the World Travel Awards (WTA) for the sixth year in a row.

The announcement was made at the WTA Grand Final Gala ceremony on the island of Madeira, Portugal, on November 24.

This year, Việt Nam outshone notable contenders such as Armenia, Brazil, Egypt, Greece, Japan and Saudi Arabia to secure the prestigious prize.

Adding to its impressive streak, Việt Nam previously clinched the title in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The 'World's Leading Heritage Destination' award reaffirms the immense potential and appeal of the country's unique heritage treasures, including its nine world natural and cultural heritage sites, 15 intangible cultural heritages and 10 documentary heritages recognised by UNESCO.

Alongside the award, Việt Nam was also mentioned in 11 categories at the gala ceremony on Sunday, where nearly 300 awards were handed out.

Among them, Hoiana Resort & Golf was recognised as the ‘World's Leading Fully Integrated Resort’, while Hội An Memories Land won the award for the ‘World's Leading Cultural and Entertainment Resort’.

The 5-star InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort received the award for the ‘World's Leading Green Resort’.

Phú Quốc, which is dubbed as ‘Pearl Island’ was named in several categories with Sunset Town being recognised as the ‘World's Leading Tourist Destination’; Kiss Bridge (Cầu Hôn) being awarded the ‘World's Leading Tourist Bridge’.

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa was recognised as the ‘World's Leading Luxury Wedding Resort’.

Earlier, in September, Việt Nam has won an array of awards at the regional WTA 2024, including Asia's Leading Destination, Asia’s Leading Heritage Destination and Asia’s Leading Nature Destination.

Dubbed the 'Oscars of the travel industry', WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards (WTA) are recognised worldwide as the epitome of quality, with winners setting the standards that others strive to meet. Each year, the WTA hosts a series of gala ceremonies around the globe to acknowledge and celebrate both individual and collective achievements in each key geographical area.

The WTA awards are presented at three levels: global, regional, and national. Voting takes place online, with an esteemed panel of participants including travelers, industry experts, and CEOs from the travel and tourism sector. Interestingly, a vote from an expert holds twice the weight of a regular vote, adding a unique twist to the selection process. — VNS