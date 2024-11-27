Vietnamese students promote cultural heritage in Australia

SYDNEY The Association of Vietnamese Students in Queensland (AVSQ) recently hosted a cultural event in Brisbane to help the Vietnamese community get a better insight into the homeland’s traditional craft products, thus raising their awareness and appreciation of the Vietnamese intangible cultural heritage.

Held at the University of Queensland's Saint Lucia campus, the interactive event took participants on a four-hour journey to explore Việt Nam's traditional handicrafts.

Players competed in three challenging rounds, each designed to test memory and problem-solving skills while highlighting crafts such as Đông Hồ paintings, Gia Thanh conical hats, and Chuôn Ngọ mother-of-pearl inlays.

The event featured three interactive stages: a memory-based market scene, a strategic game exploring craft production processes, and a final challenge decoding meaningful narratives about traditional craft villages.

According to Nguyễn Quỳnh Anh, a member of the organising board, the event was expected to inspire national pride and strengthen connections among the youth.

Established in June 2021 with support from the Vietnamese Embassy in Canberra and Consulate General of Việt Nam in Sydney, AVSQ aims to develop skills, provide career guidance, and strengthen community bonds among Vietnamese students in Australia. VNA/VNS