Quality homestays in Kon Tum greatly enhance tourism experience

KON TUM — Homestays play an important role in providing unique tourism experiences in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, especially Kon Plông District.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Kon Tum Province, there are currently 36 homestays throughout the province, mainly concentrated in Kon Tum City and the districts of Kon Plông, Tu Mơ Rông, Ngọc Hồi, and Kon Rẫy.

The development of homestays not only creates a new type of accommodation, providing tourists with unique experiences at tourist sites and offering them chances to integrate with local ethnic communities but it also helps alleviate the pressure on accommodation facilities in central areas during festivals.

Kon Plông District has the highest number of homestays in Kon Tum Province, with 27 homestays scattered around the Măng Đen Ecotourism Area and in community tourism villages.

Beyond meeting tourists' accommodation needs, homestays in these community villages help preserve and promote the traditional cultural values of local ethnic groups.

Vi Rơ Ngheo Village in Đăk Tăng Commune, Kon Plông District, although only recognised as a community tourism village in 2023, has quickly become a popular tourist destination.

In addition to its pristine beauty and picturesque scenery, Vi Rơ Ngheo residents have invested in building five homestays for lodging.

Located about 30km from Măng Đen Town, these homestays are especially popular at the end of the year when Vi Rơ Ngheo’s characteristic orchids bloom.

A Hiền, a resident of Vi Rơ Ngheo, shared that his family built a homestay in the style of the traditional longhouse of the Xơ Đăng people on their land.

The entire structure was designed to replicate the architecture of the longhouse using natural materials, providing guests with a unique experience.

All homestays are required to be clean and equipped with essential facilities for visitors.

"During festivals, New Year, or when the orchids bloom, the village attracts a significant number of tourists, reaching up to thousands of guests. Consequently, the number of overnight guests increases. Each visitor pays a listed rate of around VNĐ100,000 – 150,000 per night, providing households operating homestays with a financial source to sustain their livelihoods and support tourism development," A Hiền said.

Đặng Đình Toán, head of the Culture Office in Kon Plông District, noted that the district has 132 accommodation facilities, including 27 homestays capable of accommodating over 5,000 guests per day and night.

Homestays have been developed in villages such as Kon Pring and Kon Vơng Kia in Măng Đen Town, Kon Chênh and Kon Tu Rằng in Măng Cành Commune, and Vi Rơ Ngheo in Đăk Tăng Commune.

The district plans to develop homestays in Kon Plông Village, Hiếu Commune, and Đăk Chè Village, Ngọc Tem Commune, by 2025.

The development of homestays in ethnic minority villages is part of the district’s tourism strategy, promoting community-based tourism.

Homestays create employment opportunities, increase household income, ensure visitor accommodation during holidays and festivals, and ease the load on central lodging facilities.

Community tourism villages and homestays serve as models for residents to learn from and replicate.

They contribute to drawing more tourists to the Măng Đen Ecotourism Area and Kon Plông District, aiming for 1.2 million visitors in 2024.

Bạch Thị Mân, deputy director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Kon Tum Province, affirmed that homestay accommodations have been established in various localities and have positively contributed to tourism and lodging services.

These homestays are often family-run or cooperative, such as those in Kon Kơ Tu community village in Kon Tum City; Vi Rơ Ngheo in Kon Plông District; and Đắk Răng in Ngọc Hồi District.

However, some homestay models still focus solely on lodging services without complementary experiences.

Each year, the Kon Tum Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism issues guidance to local cultural offices to assist tourism accommodation businesses, including homestays, in complying with tourist living conditions.

The department also advises cultural offices to guide businesses on registration procedures and relevant regulations for lodging services.

As a result, the province has seen a significant increase in visitors, reaching 2.4 million in the first 10 months of the year, a rise of over 105 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

"The tourism sector in Kon Tum supports businesses, families, and individuals participating in homestay services, ensuring compliance with business registration and regulations related to security, environmental protection, and food safety. The sector will also invest in enhancing tourism experiences, especially in rural and ethnic minority areas, and encourage residents, cooperatives, OCOP entities, and tour companies to collaborate and share responsibilities to build better tourism products and attract more visitors," emphasised Mân. — VNS