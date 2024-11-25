Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Young boy takes top prize at writing contest

November 25, 2024 - 17:07
Hà Nội-based Lã Duy Long was awarded special prize at a story writing contest Đóa Hoa Đồng Thoại (Bouquet of Children's Stories Contest) with his short story about donating hair to a cancer patient.
Lã Duy Long receives his prize from the Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Bình

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội-based Lã Duy Long was awarded special prize at a story writing contest Đóa Hoa Đồng Thoại (Bouquet of Children's Stories Contest) with his short story about donating hair to a cancer patient.

Eleven-year-old Long, from Vạn Phúc Primary School in Hà Nội's suburban Thanh Trì District, also took the first prize in primary school category.

Other first prizes went to Lê Minh Hải Triều from the southern province of An Giang, in the high school category and Đào Thị Mai from the northern city of Hải Phòng.

"I observe the things I love the most and suddenly I realised how beautiful my mother’s hair is," Long said at a special ceremony held on November 23 at the Museum of Việt Nam Literature.

"I have to stand on a chair to comb her shiny hair. It inspired me to write a story with a message about sharing love.”

Besides the special and first prizes, the organisers also awarded six-second prizes, nine third prizes and several consolation prizes.

Launched in March the contest received 3,687 entries from more than 2,500 contestants of all ages from 63 provinces and cities throughout the country. This is also the first year that the organisational board received entries from outside Việt Nam, such as Italy, Finland and Sweden.

The contest is held annually in Japan and has been running since 1970. It was brought to Việt Nam in 2018 as an event commemorating the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Việt Nam by ENEOS Việt Nam and More Production Việt Nam, sponsored by the Embassy of Japan in Việt Nam.

"I believe that through this contest, Vietnamese children living from the north to the south, with different circumstances, can nurture their imagination to explore new worlds and experience the joy of writing stories," said Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam, Naoki Ito.

The contest jurors included children’s writer Lê Phương Liên, Doctorate in Education and Chairwoman of Reading Books With Children Club, Nguyễn Thuỵ Anh.

A book of the award-winning stories was also launched at the ceremony with all proceeds from being donated to fund picture book promotion activities and scholarships. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Int’l food festival to celebrate culinary diversity

More than 40 embassies, international organisations, cultural centres, provincial Departments of Foreign Affairs, units under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and businesses will participate in this annual festival, which is held by the Service Department for Diplomatic Corps under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Life & Style

Đà Nẵng to host New Year Festival to attract tourists

Key events will be held at three main locations, including areas around the Dragon Bridge’s east and west banks and Trần Hưng Đạo Park. Highlights include vibrant photo spots with a giant lighted Christmas tree, a festive gift box installation, and colourful New Year signs.
Life & Style

French fashion magazine's travelling kiosk arrives in HCM City

Le Monde d'Hermès Kiosk, inspired by the iconic news stands of Paris, has opened for four days at Bạch Đằng Park, a popular destination for the citizens of Hồ Chí Minh City, offering visitors the chance to delve into the richness and diversity of the Hermès world through images and collections and engaging, joyful conversations.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom