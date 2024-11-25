Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Cần Thơ City to host HCM City, Mekong Delta tourism, trade event

November 25, 2024 - 12:19
The inaugural HCM City and Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta Tourism – Trade Week will take place in Cần Thơ City from November 29 to December 2.
A boat sells fruits in the Cái Răng floating market in Cần Thơ City. —VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The inaugural HCM City and Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta Tourism – Trade Week will take place in Cần Thơ City from November 29 to December 2.

“The quintessence of the river region” seeks to boost tourism, the trade and service industries, and strengthen socio-economic ties between HCM City and the delta.

There will be 15 tourism, sports and music programmes along with the promotions of tourism products and services, Đào Thị Minh Thúy, deputy director of the Cần Thơ Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said.

A new waterway route connecting HCM City with provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta will be launched during the event.

An exhibition with 120 booths will be held to showcase OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, specialities from the delta, and other tourism products.

As part of the week-long event, the 8th Cái Răng Floating Market Festival will be held from November 30 to December 2 to promote the riverine market, a unique sight for visitors.

The results of the voting for the “Top tourism destinations in HCM City and the Mekong Delta in 2024” will be announced at the opening ceremony of the HCM City and Mekong Delta Tourism – Trade Week at the Hậu River Park in Cần Thơ City’s Ninh Kiều District on November 29.

The event will be organised by the HCM City and Cần Thơ governments. —VNS

Cần Thơ City HCM City and Mekong Delta Tourism – Trade Week

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Int’l food festival to celebrate culinary diversity

More than 40 embassies, international organisations, cultural centres, provincial Departments of Foreign Affairs, units under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and businesses will participate in this annual festival, which is held by the Service Department for Diplomatic Corps under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Life & Style

Đà Nẵng to host New Year Festival to attract tourists

Key events will be held at three main locations, including areas around the Dragon Bridge’s east and west banks and Trần Hưng Đạo Park. Highlights include vibrant photo spots with a giant lighted Christmas tree, a festive gift box installation, and colourful New Year signs.
Life & Style

French fashion magazine's travelling kiosk arrives in HCM City

Le Monde d'Hermès Kiosk, inspired by the iconic news stands of Paris, has opened for four days at Bạch Đằng Park, a popular destination for the citizens of Hồ Chí Minh City, offering visitors the chance to delve into the richness and diversity of the Hermès world through images and collections and engaging, joyful conversations.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom