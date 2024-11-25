Cần Thơ City to host HCM City, Mekong Delta tourism, trade event

HCM CITY — The inaugural HCM City and Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta Tourism – Trade Week will take place in Cần Thơ City from November 29 to December 2.

“The quintessence of the river region” seeks to boost tourism, the trade and service industries, and strengthen socio-economic ties between HCM City and the delta.

There will be 15 tourism, sports and music programmes along with the promotions of tourism products and services, Đào Thị Minh Thúy, deputy director of the Cần Thơ Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said.

A new waterway route connecting HCM City with provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta will be launched during the event.

An exhibition with 120 booths will be held to showcase OCOP (One Commune One Product) items, specialities from the delta, and other tourism products.

As part of the week-long event, the 8th Cái Răng Floating Market Festival will be held from November 30 to December 2 to promote the riverine market, a unique sight for visitors.

The results of the voting for the “Top tourism destinations in HCM City and the Mekong Delta in 2024” will be announced at the opening ceremony of the HCM City and Mekong Delta Tourism – Trade Week at the Hậu River Park in Cần Thơ City’s Ninh Kiều District on November 29.

The event will be organised by the HCM City and Cần Thơ governments. —VNS