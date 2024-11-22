Cultural activities celebrate Việt Nam Heritage Day

ĐÀ NẴNG — One hundred traditional paintings from favourite folk painting villages in Việt Nam will go on display at the central city’s Fine Arts Museum in celebration of Heritage Day from November 22-30.

The collection was selected from a 341-painting donation by the director of Hà Nội Ceramics Museum, Nguyễn Thị Thu Hòa, French-Vietnamese painter Vũ Trọng Thuấn, artisan Nam Chi from Hà Nội and other donors.

The folk painting collection will feature typical traditional painting centres including Hàng Trống, Đông Hồ, Kim Hoàng, hand-drawn paintings, glass paintings and product from Sình Village of Huế.

The museum will also introduce a collection from French-Vietnamese artist Lê Bá Đảng (1921-2015) with his full collection of 253 exhibits including 101 paintings and 30 sculptures that his family donated last year.

The space will be open to the public on the third floor of the museum at 78 Lê Duẩn Street from morning to evening.

An installation – Ký Ức, or Memories – which features photos and exhibits of fishing communities in Đà Nẵng City, will be on display at space on the banks of the Hàn River from November 24 to December 1.

The event is inspired from defunct ancient fishing villages in Đà Nẵng City and local collectors had spent time to seek the old fishing tools, nets, baskets and fragments of fishing boats that had been faded in the rapid urbanisation in the coastal city over past decades.

The event’s organisers, the city’s Culture and Cinematography Centre, said the installation will help young generations and visitors have a deep understanding on the former image of the beach city, a big centre of fishing industry of Việt Nam.

Another exhibition of photos, sketches and hand-made mock-up of Đà Nẵng will be going on display at Đà Nẵng City Museum at 24 Trần Phú Street.

In Hội An ancient town, a sculpture collection of Mắt Cửa (Eye Pattern) by artist Bảo Ly will be introduced at the Sa Huỳnh Culture Museum, 149 Trần Phú Street in Hội An City, from November 21 to December 6.

The collection, which selected the best 20 sculpture pieces of Bảo Ly, introduces a unique architecture of wooden houses in the Old Quarter of Hội An – a busy trading port from previous centuries.

Visitors can see eye pattern on the door at gate of some old houses in Trần Phú and Nguyễn Thái Học Streets.

The pattern is seen as an identify of Hội An Culture and Architecture, and a symbol of ever prosperity and peace for generations living in the houses.

Hội An will offer free entrances for all on December 4 th in marking the 25th anniversary of the world heritage recognition by the UNECO for the Old Quarter of Hội An.