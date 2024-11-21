Christmas Festival to entertain visitors to Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — A public space in celebration of Christmas Day and New Year – Danang X’mas-New Year – will be opened at pedestrian and stages on the Hàn River banks near the Rồng (Dragon) Bridge from December 19 to January 2, offering entertainment and festive activities for all residents and visitors.

The Christmas lights will come on at the landscape zone on the west bank of the Dragon Bridge on December 14, to mark the beginning series of art programmes, carnival and street performances for the following two weeks.

They will include a check-in site and Christmas Fair, an opportunity to dress in Santa's traditional costume and an art performance along the pedestrian section on the western bank of the Hàn River in Bạch Đằng and Trần Hưng Đạo streets.

“We will try to create a really dynamic festival season as part of year-around tourism activities and programme,” said deputy director of the city’s tourism department, Nguyễn Thị Hoài An.

“A food court zone will open in the evening with an opportunity for visitors to taste more than a hundred Vietnamese and international dishes, with a beer festival and BBQ courts from 5pm to 10.30pm,” she said.

An said Đà Nẵng’s tourism industry performed well in 2024, with the city welcoming 10.3 million tourists, including 4.2 international visitors.

Chairman of the city’s tourism association, Cao Trí Dũng, emphasised that Đà Nẵng now hosts travellers year round, even in the rainy season.

He said the tourism industry has witnessed a successful diversified plan for many different markets including hosting MICE events, offering golf and beach holidays and tours suitable for both family and friend groups.

Dũng said previously South Korean and Chinese tourists accounted for 80 per cent of international arrivals, but visitors from the other markets made a 65 per cent of the visitor share in 2024.

The festival this year will include folk dances, street music, local dance troupes and traditional folk music concerts every night. — VNS