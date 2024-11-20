Vietnamese designers tell stories of culture at Fashion Week

HÀ NỘI Vietnamese fashion designers took audiences in Hà Nội on a journey to explore the country’s culture and heritage through their new collections presented at the Aquafina Việt Nam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2024.

Designer Cao Minh Tiến, a native of Hà Nội, honours Đạo Mẫu (Mother Goddess Worship), a UNESCO world intangible cultural heritage, in his collection Đủng Đỉnh (Leisure).

The collection, inspired by costumes of a spirit medium, which is a woman performing a Mother Goddess worship ritual, included modern casual clothes in vivid colour and charming áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) embroidered with folk patterns.

The designer combined obi, a wide Japanese embroidered sash or belt made of satin or stiff silk, with national traditional clothes and patterns in his creations to make them unique.

Tiến invited celebrated Thanh Hoa, one of the country’s leading singers, and Miss Universe Vietnam 2023 Bùi Quỳnh Hoa to present his designs.

Tiến, who has 20 years in the fashion industry, is known for his obsession with Vietnamese traditional fabric.

He released the collection Ằn Xư Mờây Ỏ, inspired by the beauty of handloom fabric of ethnic minority groups in northern mountainous areas, at the AVIFW Fall/Winter 2023.

Designer Thuỷ Nguyễn introduced a collection of áo dài for couples at weddings.

The creations were inspired by the most famous vọng cổ (nostalgic tune) song Dạ Cổ Hoài Lang (Hearing Night Drumbeats, Longing for the Absent Husband), which was composed by Cao Văn Lầu, guru of cải lương (reformed opera) in 1919.

Dạ Cổ Hoài Lang tells of the love, anguish and pride of a young woman who awaits her husband’s return from the battlefield as she hears the sounds of war drums.

The áo dài in white, red and pink embroidered with images of birds, phoenixes, and lotus flowers sends congratulations for forever happiness to the groom and bride.

Thuỷ graduated from the Việt Nam University of Fine Arts and got a master's degree from the National Academy of Visual Arts and Architecture in Ukraine in 2003. She went on to become a self-taught fashion designer.

She works as a visual artist and is involved in painting, art installations, and movie and fashion design. Thuỷ finds her endless inspiration from Vietnamese folk culture, including music, tales and legends.

Vietnamese fashion brand Canifa sends a message of patriotism to young generations in their collection Kết Nối Tự Hào (Be Together for National Pride) by designer Hà Lê.

The collection features casual clothes in red with slogans to praise the country and call for patriotism among young people.

The AVIFW Fall/Winter 2024, with the theme of “Fashion Evolution”, was held in Hà Nội from November 13-16 and attracted 16 international designers including Fredrick Lee from Singapore and Priyo Oktaviano from Indonesia, and Vietnamese designers and fashion brands such as Đức Hùng, Thuỷ Nguyễn and Adrian Anh Tuấn.

Singaporean designer Lee was a familiar face to Vietnamese audiences, but brought a big surprise to AVIFW Fall/Winter 2024.

He highlighted the cultural identity of Indigenous communities around the world through his latest collection Down to Earth.

Each creation told stories about the communities’ journey, beliefs and sacred values ​​that they had built from generation to generation.

Lee used natural materials such as soft feathers, shimmering beads, and rustic raffia straw to reflect a delicate connection between humans and nature, and showed his deep gratitude and respect for Mother Nature.

Miss Cosmo Thailand 2024 Mook Karnruethai Tassabut and Huỳnh Tú Anh, winner of The Face Vietnam 2023, were invited to perform in Lee’s show.

Since its first edition in 2014, the VIWF has welcomed designers from more than 30 countries and territories.

It has also become a leading fashion event in ASEAN, ranking fourth in Asia after the Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai fashion weeks. VNS