Home Life & Style

Folk cultural festival on Côn Đảo Island attracts tourists

November 19, 2024 - 17:57
The death anniversary of Lady Phi Yến, the 239th,  the biggest folk cultural festival on Côn Đảo Island, attracted many Vietnamese and foreign audiences.

 

The death anniversary of Lady Phi Yến is the biggest folk cultural festival on Côn Đảo Island off Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Sơn 

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — The death anniversary of Lady Phi Yến, the 239th,  the biggest folk cultural festival on Côn Đảo Island, attracted many Vietnamese and foreign audiences.

The anniversary of the concubine of Lord Nguyễn Ánh, who later became the first Nguyễn Dynasty king, Gia Long, in 1802, is celebrated annually on the 16th, 17th and 18th of the 10th lunar month.

The festival features an incense-offering ritual to pray for a year of peace for the nation, and prosperity and happiness for the people. — VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Sơn 

This year it took place from November 16 to 18 at the Lady Phi Yến Temple, also known as An Sơn Temple, and honoured her virtues and chastity.

The three-day event included incense-offering rituals, an art programme, a traditional cake making contest, and folk games.

An art programme held during the 239th death anniversary of Lady Phi Yến held on Côn Đảo Island off Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Sơn  

The three-day event, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province’s first inclusion in the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritages by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, recognises the cultural and spiritual values of the province.

The popular folk game,  kéo co (tug of war), attracted the participation of locals and tourists.

This is also an opportunity to promote the potential, strengths, unique cultural features, and scenic spots of Côn Đảo District to domestic and international tourists.

A cycling programme sought to raise public awareness of the importance of protecting the environment on Côn Đảo Island. — VNA/VNS Photo Huỳnh Sơn 

The southern coastal province celebrates many unique folk festivals that cherish the local culture, customs and beliefs. — VNS

