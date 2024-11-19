Folk cultural festival on Côn Đảo Island attracts tourists

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — The death anniversary of Lady Phi Yến, the 239th, the biggest folk cultural festival on Côn Đảo Island, attracted many Vietnamese and foreign audiences.

The anniversary of the concubine of Lord Nguyễn Ánh, who later became the first Nguyễn Dynasty king, Gia Long, in 1802, is celebrated annually on the 16th, 17th and 18th of the 10th lunar month.

This year it took place from November 16 to 18 at the Lady Phi Yến Temple, also known as An Sơn Temple, and honoured her virtues and chastity.

The three-day event included incense-offering rituals, an art programme, a traditional cake making contest, and folk games.

The three-day event, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province’s first inclusion in the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritages by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, recognises the cultural and spiritual values of the province.

This is also an opportunity to promote the potential, strengths, unique cultural features, and scenic spots of Côn Đảo District to domestic and international tourists.

The southern coastal province celebrates many unique folk festivals that cherish the local culture, customs and beliefs. — VNS