Vietnamese restaurant joins 24th Macau Food Festival

HONG KONG — The Vietnamese community in Macau (China) set up a booth to display and sell products at the ongoing 24th Macau Food Festival, and has participated in art performances, with the aim of promoting Vietnamese culture to local residents and international visitors.

The 24th edition, which kicked off on November 15, features more than 140 participating restaurants and eateries that showcase both local and international cuisine. Running until December 1, food lovers can explore a diverse array of options, including 16 stalls offering Chinese cuisine, 33 dedicated to Macanese dishes, 22 specialising in Japanese and Korean fare, 20 focused on Southeast Asian cuisine, and 16 stalls featuring Western dishes.

Dương Trung Đức, Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Macau and owner of Pho Vietnam-Paris restaurant, said that his restaurant is the only Vietnamese representative participating in this year's festival, marking the fifth time it has joined the event.

Through this festival, the restaurant aims to promote Vietnamese culinary culture to Macau residents and international visitors.

According to Đức, there are now many restaurants in Macau offering Vietnamese dishes, and participating in this festival is an opportunity to introduce Vietnamese food to more people in Macau and around the world. — VNA/VNS