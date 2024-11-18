Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Fine arts exhibition promotes Vietnam-RoK cultural exchange, friendship

November 18, 2024 - 14:48
The exhibition introduces 25 works by Korean artists who captured the unique culture and beautiful life in the RoK with the use of materials such as lacquer on wood, lacquer on paper, watercolours, oil paintings, ceramic sculptures, terracotta, and metal.
A visitor enjoys artworks that are on díplay at the exhibition. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI – A total of 56 works by Vietnamese and Korean artists are being displayed at a Việt Nam-Republic of Korea (RoK) fine arts exhibition in Hà Nội.

The exhibition, which runs until November 19, introduces 25 works by South Korean artists who captured the unique culture and beautiful life in the RoK with the use of materials such as lacquer on wood, lacquer on paper, watercolors, oil paintings, ceramic sculptures, terracotta, and metal.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese artists bring to the exhibition 20 works including lacquer paintings, ink paintings, wood carvings, ceramic sculptures, and bronze sculptures.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on November 15, Permanent Vice President of the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association Mai Thị Ngọc Oanh emphasised that the exhibition is an opportunity for South Korean and Vietnamese artists to exchange, enhance their understanding of fine arts between the two cultures, as well as promote the solidarity and friendship between the two countries and their artists.

Director of the Korean Cultural Centre in Việt Nam Choi Seung-jin highlighted the thriving bilateral relations since the two countries established the comprehensive strategic partnership on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties in 2022.

He held that culture makes Việt Nam and the RoK closer and closer. The two countries are currently continuing to exchange and cooperate in a variety of fields in culture and arts, including arts, performances, traditions, cuisine, languages, cinema and popular culture.

This art exchange exhibition is an opportunity to bring people of the two countries closer together, and deepen mutual understanding, he said. VNA/VNS

