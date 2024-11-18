Politics & Law
Week celebrates great solidarity among ethnic groups – Việt Nam’s cultural heritage

November 18, 2024 - 12:02
The folk singing and musical instrument festival of the Tày, Nùng and Thái ethnic groups have opened the Week of Great Solidarity among Ethnic Groups – Việt Nam’s Cultural Heritage.
Ethnic artisans perform at the 7th then Singing and tính Instrument Festival that opens the Week of Great Solidarity among Ethnic Groups – Việt Nam’s Cultural Heritage. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

HÀ NỘI — The folk singing and musical instrument festival of the Tày, Nùng and Thái ethnic groups have opened the Week of Great Solidarity among Ethnic Groups – Việt Nam’s Cultural Heritage.

The culture week, held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism located in the Đồng Mô tourist area in Hà Nội’s Sơn Tây Town, features a variety of vibrant activities, including arts exhibitions, specialty showcases, cultural spaces and reenactments of unique ethnic festivals.

Attendees can also enjoy traditional folk songs and dances, ethnic costume displays, competitions in traditional sports and cultural exchanges for the ethnic groups of the northwest, Central Highlands, and southwest regions.

The highlight of the festival is the showcase of the art of then singing and tính instrument playing from the Tày, Nùng, and Thái ethnic groups a unique form of folk culture recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity – performed by over 400 artisans.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front. It aims to celebrate the 94th anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front on November 18 and the Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day on November 23.

An art performance in the opening ceremony of the Week of Great Solidarity among Ethnic Groups – Việt Nam’s Cultural Heritage. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trịnh Thị Thủy said the diverse and vibrant cultural and artistic activities of the Week of Great Solidarity among Ethnic Groups – Việt Nam's Cultural Heritage and the 7th then Singing and tính Instrument Festival would provide valuable experiences for the people and visitors while fostering a love for national culture and the patriotism.

“The traditional cultural values, shaped over thousands of years of national construction and defence, will serve as a solid foundation for Việt Nam to confidently step into a new era – the era of the nation's rise,” she said.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long, the spirit of solidarity is a cherished tradition and a valuable cultural heritage of the nation. The strength of national unity is a crucial motivation and a decisive factor in all victories of the Vietnamese revolution.

“The organisation of activities commemorating the Great Solidarity Festival in recent years has become a beautiful tradition, bringing the Front's work closer to local communities and reaching every family and individual.”

“This effort continuously builds, reinforces, and promotes the people's right to ownership, strengthens the unity of the ethnic groups, and enhances the role of the Vietnam Fatherland Front,” he said.

The Week of Great Solidarity among Ethnic Groups – Vietnam's Cultural Heritage will last until November 24. — VNS

