Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Opening new doors

November 16, 2024 - 10:54
The Hanoi Creative Festival 2024 fills the capital with a festive spirit, bringing hidden heritage sites to life with art and innovation. It transforms the city into a fusion of history and imagination, celebrating Hà Nội’s unique creative spirit. Doors will also open to the public for the very first time at buildings many people have never set foot inside.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom