Opening new doors

The Hanoi Creative Festival 2024 fills the capital with a festive spirit, bringing hidden heritage sites to life with art and innovation. It transforms the city into a fusion of history and imagination, celebrating Hà Nội’s unique creative spirit. Doors will also open to the public for the very first time at buildings many people have never set foot inside.
Sahaija Yoga Việt Nam and the Indian Artists troupe will be performing the ‘Music of Spirit’ – a combination of music, dance and yoga with Indian quintessence – in the ancient town’s Hội An Park on November 18.
Singer Nguyễn Trung Hiếu, Spanish-born model and actress Andrea Aybar, and Titoker Nguyễn Đỗ Trúc Phương were arrested and prosecuted for organising the illegal use of narcotic substances, HCM City's police said on November 14.
A meditative journey of introspection and self-discovery of the esteemed Buddhist monk and scholar, Venerable Tenzin Priyadarshi Rinpoche, has been reflected through his own photography works that are on display at an exhibition in Hà Nội.
Soloists from the Young Musicians European Orchestra (YMEO), the Orchestra Senzaspine and Orchestra Giovanile Scarlatti of Italy will perform compositions by great Italian composers at the HCM City Opera House on November 17.