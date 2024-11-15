Vietnamese singer, titoker, Spanish-born model arrested in major drug bust

HCM City – Singer Nguyễn Trung Hiếu, Spanish-born model and actress Andrea Aybar, and Titoker Nguyễn Đỗ Trúc Phương were arrested and prosecuted for organising the illegal use of narcotic substances, HCM City's police said on November 14.

During a raid on an apartment in Thủ Đức City, the police force found Aybar, whose Vietnamese name is Nguyễn Thị An (alias An Tây), and several others allegedly involved in drug-related activities. A subsequent testing confirmed the 29-year-old model is positive for drugs.

In a separate operation in Tân Bình District, authorities apprehended Hiếu, also known as singer Chi Dân, and Tiktoker Trúc Phương for similar charges.

The arrests and investigation stem from a larger probe into an international drug trafficking case from France to Việt Nam via air routes.

To date, the police have busted nearly 500 drug criminal rings and prosecuted 1,132 individuals. As many as 323.5kg of drugs together with many weapons and related exhibits have been seized. The suspects were found to have traded more than VNĐ28 trillion (over US$1.1 billion) worth of drugs. - VNA/VNS