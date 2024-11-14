Italian soloists to perform at City Opera House

HCM CITY — Soloists from the Young Musicians European Orchestra (YMEO), the Orchestra Senzaspine and Orchestra Giovanile Scarlatti of Italy will perform compositions by great Italian composers at the HCM City Opera House on November 17.

The “A Night of Italian Music” concert is co-organised by the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) and the General Consulate of Italy in HCM City.

The night will open with famous compositions by Antonio Vivaldi, one of the icons of Italian Baroque music.

Trumpet players Francesco Manco and Kajetan Puczko will play Concerto for 2 Trumpets in C Major written in the 1920s.

The programme will feature Concerto for 2 Cellos in G Minor performed by cellists Giovanni Inglese and Dylan Baraldi.

Violinist Gabriel Ariza will present Violin Concerto No. 4 ”L’inverno” (Winter) in F Minor from Vivaldi’s most famous work Le Quattro Stagioni (The Four Seasons).

After intermission, arias from famous Italian operas depicting tales of love and the deepest human desires will be performed, including Giuseppe Verdi’s operas Rigoletto and La Traviata (The Fallen Woman), Gioachino Rossini’s opera Il Barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville), and Giacomo Puccini’s operas Tosca and Turandot.

The performance will feature HBSO soloists Phạm Khánh Ngọc, Nguyễn Thu Hường, Phạm Trang, Phan Hữu Trung Kiệt and Đào Mác, and the HBSO choir.

The HBSO symphony orchestra will also introduce Overture from opera La Forza del Destino (The Power of Fate) by Verdi, and Intermezzo from opera Suor Angelica (Sister Angelica) by Puccini.

Italian conductor Matteo Parmeggiani and HBSO conductor Trần Nhật Minh will lead the concert.

The concert will begin at 8pm at 7 Lam Sơn Square in District 1. Tickets are available at the box office and ticketbox.vn. — VNS