Exhibition looks back at President Hồ Chí Minh's revolutionary movements in China

HÀ NỘI — The exhibition 'Hồ Chí Minh's Footprints in China' showcases 200 documents and artefacts from President Hồ Chí Minh's revolutionary career in China, showing the growing close friendship between the two countries.

It is not just an important collection of memorabilia about President Hồ Chí Minh's time in China, but also an invaluable heritage, symbolising the passing of the partnership between Việt Nam and China.

The exhibition aims to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the day leader Nguyễn Ái Quốc (Hồ Chí Minh) first set foot in China on his revolutionary journey (November 11, 1924) and the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Việt Nam - China diplomatic relations (1950-2025).

Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Museum Vũ Mạnh Hà said: "We believe that the exhibition is a practical cultural activity with wide influence, contributing to fostering Việt Nam - China friendship."

The exhibition is arranged in three parts, with Part I: 'Revolutionary Footprints – Source of Friendship', looking back at Nguyễn Ái Quốc's early revolutionary career in China.

In the 1920s, he went to Guangzhou and Hong Kong to participate in the activities of the Communist Party of China and to build up the Vietnamese revolutionary forces.

"Throughout his revolutionary career, President Hồ Chí Minh visited China many times, formed many lasting friendships with the Chinese people and left a profound impact," Hà said.

"Several places in China still bear his mark, serving as powerful symbols of the friendship between Việt Nam and China."

Part II is entitled 'Across the Land of China – Deepening Friendship' and on display, artefacts given as gifts by the leaders and people of China.

After the founding of the People’s Republic of China, especially in the last years of his life, President Hồ Chí Minh often visited China and worked with the leaders of the Chinese Party and State.

He also visited farms, factories, schools, scenic locations and resorts in China.

The final part, called 'The Footprint of Hồ Chí Minh – The Eternal Friendship', offers a comprehensive view of the Việt Nam - China friendship, a relationship founded by President Hồ Chí Minh and Chairman Mao Zedong and diligently nurtured over time, continuing to be inherited and developed by subsequent generations.

Today, the locations that take the strong footprint of President Hồ Chí Minh's revolutionary activities in China are still preserved by the leaders of the Party, State and local governments, as well as the people of China.

These have become important sites for educating tradition and hosting exchange activities for the people of both countries, especially the younger generations.

The exhibition is on at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum, 19 Ngọc Hà Street, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội until the end of April 2025. — VNS