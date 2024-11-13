Kiên Giang to host Khmer cultural festival

KIÊN GIANG The Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang will host the 2024 Khmer Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival from November 13-16.

The festival's highlighted activity will be a Ngo (Khmer long boat) race on the Cái Lớn River in Gò Quao District held on November 15.

The race will feature 30 teams from the province, competing in 800-metre and 1,200-metre races for men, and 800-metre races for mixed-gender teams.

The event will include a traditional art festival featuring ethnic Khmer music, dance and costumes, a showcase of artefacts and images of the ethnic minority communities, and several sports competitions.

A fair showcasing the province’s OCOP (one commune one product) and tourism products will be set up.

All activities will be held at the Gò Quao District Square.

According to Trần Nguyễn Bá, deputy director of the province’s Department of Culture and Sports, the festival aims to celebrate the Ok Om Bok, one of the three major annual festivals of the Khmer people, together with Sene Dolta and Chol Chnam Thmay.

The event, or the Festival of Worshipping the Moon, takes place under the full moon in the 10th lunar month annually when the season changes from rainy to dry, and from the growing season to the harvest season.

The province will also host the annual Nghinh Ông (Whale Worshiping) Festival on November 15 and 16 in Kiên Hải District.

The Nghinh Ông Festival, held from Quảng Bình Province to the Southern provinces, is the largest annual festival for fishermen to worship whales. The ritual aims to show fishermen’s respect for whales that help them at sea, and to pray for a bumper fish catch.

The procession will be led by local elderly villagers in traditional costumes at Ông Nam Hải Temple (Temple Worshipping the Whales) in Lại Sơn Commune on November 16 to show gratitude to whales and to commemorate fishermen who died offshore.

The procession will make its way from the temple to the sea to pray for good luck and a bumper harvest.

In addition, the Ironman 70.3, one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organised by the World Triathlon Corporation, will take place in Phú Quốc Island on November 17.

Last year’s event attracted around 2,000 athletes from 47 countries and territories. VNS