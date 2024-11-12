Fashion collection to celebrate the establishment of Hanoi University of Industrial Fine Arts

HÀ NỘI Designer Mai Phượng Anh, a former student of Hanoi University of Industrial Fine Arts and the founder of fashion brand PANTIO, will introduce her new high-end ready-to-wear fashion collection on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the university.

The collection, entitled FANTASY, will be introduced within the fashion show Cội Nguồn Tinh Hoa Hội Tụ (The Convergence of Quintessence Sources), which will take place at Hà Nội Museum at 6.30pm on November 12.

The event creates an artform to honour young talents in the field of fashion design, while also allowing established designers like Anh to share their inspiration and valuable experiences.

FANTASY is inspired by the multifaceted emotions of the world of illusions, painting an artistic narrative of contemporary fashion in a romantic, luxurious, and modern style. It promises to deliver distinctive and impressive designs that will lead the trends for Fall-Winter 2024.

As a symphony of dreams, where reality and illusion blend seamlessly, the collection paints a vibrant picture of a colourful world where modern women can freely explore and express themselves. Each design in the collection carries its own story, conveying a message of the desire for freedom and the spirit of taking control of one’s life.

Designer Anh has chosen high-quality materials such as silk chiffon and premium floral lace for her designs. These soft, airy fabrics not only provide comfort but also enhance the feminine and alluring beauty of the wearer. Additionally, the meticulous handcrafted embellishments create stunning visual effects, making each design truly special.

The designs in FANTASY bear Anh’s distinct personal mark, featuring bold cuts and unique stylised details. The modern, free-spirited silhouettes celebrate the natural beauty of the body, allowing the wearer to confidently express their individuality.

Anh said she aims to convey a message of freedom, encouraging individuals to dare to dream and pursue what they desire through her new collection. Modern, intelligent and independent women will find themselves reflected in these inspiring designs.

The designer also added that the introduction of her new collection at the event marks an important milestone in her career and her fashion brand PANTIO.

PANTIO, established 15 years ago, has become one of the most beloved women's fashion brands in Việt Nam. It now runs a network of 60 modern showrooms across the country.

With the mission of serving customers through understanding and dedication, PANTIO consistently delivers elegant, luxurious and modern fashion products that enable women to express their unique style.

The brand was voted into the Top 10 Trusted Brands in Việt Nam in 2021 and 2022. It continued to be officially honoured with the National Famous Brand, Product and Service Award, along with the title of Top 10 Famous Brands in the Asia-Pacific region last year.