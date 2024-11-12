Bắc Giang expands spaces for tourism development

BẮC GIANG — The northern province of Bắc Giang will expand the space for tourism development, aiming to establish the Bắc Giang tourism brand from now until 2030, according to the Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Sĩ Cầm.

The province will develop ecological tourism areas, resorts, outdoor sport facilities and recreational sites, linked to the province's scenic spots and unique cultural and historical places. The development aims to serve tourists’ needs from the province, Hà Nội and surrounding areas.

Bắc Giang prioritises linking the tourism spaces of the region with localities in the midland and northern mountainous areas, and forming inter-regional tourism routes and tours (Hà Nội- Bắc Ninh- Bắc Giang- Lạng Sơn; Hà Nội- Bắc Giang- Quảng Ninh; Hà Nội- Quảng Ninh- Bắc Giang; Thái Nguyên- Bắc Giang- Quảng Ninh.

Five tourism areas have been named as the Tây Yên Tử Tourism Space, the Ecological Agriculture, Resort, Sports, and Recreation Tourism Space in the northeastern part, the Tourism Space Associated with the Yên Thế Uprising, the Quan Họ Cultural and ATK Historical Tourism and the Tourism Service, Sports, Recreation, History, Spirituality, and Resort Space located in the central and southern parts.

According to the Deputy Director, the local area will focus on promoting and attracting investment in infrastructure and services, aiming to build three large-scale tourist areas with prominent brands. These areas will create a ripple effect for the province's tourism development and ensure compliance with national tourism standards and criteria.

The three planned tourist areas include the Tây Yên Tử Tourist Area, the Lục Ngạn Ecotourism Area around Khuôn Thần Lake and Nham Biền Mountain Ecotourism Area.

He also noted that Bắc Giang is intensifying efforts to attract investment and develop provincial-level tourist areas and attractions, like Đồng Cao Cultural and Entertainment Tourist Area, the Ven - Xuân Lung - Thác Ngà Ecotourism Area - focusing on relaxation and cultural experiences, the Tiên Sơn - Vân Hà Cultural, Spiritual, and Ecotourism Area and the Hương Sơn Ecotourism Area in Lạng Giang District.

“At the same time, Bắc Giang will support the establishment of community tourism sites in the districts of Sơn Động, Yên Thế Lục Nam, Lục Ngạn and Việt Yên Township,” he said.

The Culture, Sports and Tourism Department of Bắc Giang will coordinate with other relevant organisations to plan commercial service land. The goal is to attract investment to establish two or three five-star hotels, up to fifteen four-star hotels and over 100 one to three-star hotels.

Efforts will also focus on promoting and developing distinctive tourism products to establish the Bắc Giang tourism brand, such as the Buddhist Pilgrimage Trail in Tây Yên Tử and Bắc Giang Golf, he added.

The total number of tourists visiting Bắc Giang in the first nine months of 2024 has been estimated at 2.2 million, an increase of 45 per cent compared to the same period in 2023. Total revenue from tourism-related activities in the province is estimated to be VNĐ1.5 trillion (US$65,000), representing a 40 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Notable local tourist attractions include the Tây Yên Tử Spiritual and Ecotourism Area, Hoàng Hoa Thám Historical Site, Ven Village, Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda, Suối Mỡ Ecotourism Area, Vạn Hoa – Hồ Va Tourism Site, Bổ Đà Pagoda, Thổ Hà Ancient Village, Bầu Tiên and Cấm Sơn Lakes.

Bắc Giang now has 33 tourism sites involving 250 households, many of which have been being operated effectively like Ven, Xoan and Thượng Đồng Villages in Yên Thế Districts or Nà Ó Village in Sơn Động District. VNS