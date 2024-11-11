Bình Thuận tourism aims for green, sustainable development

BÌNH THUẬN - Bình Thuận Province is striving to reduce the negative environmental impact of tourism to align with global trends.

Recently, the Việt Nam International Arbitration Centre, in collaboration with the Union of Science and Technology Associations and the Bình Thuận Tourism Association, organised a seminar titled “Bình Thuận Tourism: The Green Roadmap Towards Sustainable Development.”

Deputy chairman of the Bình Thuận Provincial People’s Committee, Nguyễn Minh, noted that in recent times, the local government, businesses, and residents have been promoting “greenifying” policies, particularly for the tourism sector.

This initiative has been materialised through the theme of the National Tourism Year, “Bình Thuận – Convergence of Green.” This theme has laid the groundwork for the province to develop various new tourism products that are tied to sustainability and environmental protection.

Minh stated that the province encourages and facilitates enterprises in applying new technologies, utilising alternative energy sources, and engaging in digital transformation to minimise negative environmental impacts and swiftly adapt to global trends.

He admitted that the “greenifying” journey in the locality has not yet met expectations, as the proportion of businesses transitioning to green practices remains relatively low.

Furthermore, green tourism models are still fragmented, with limited breakthroughs.

He concluded that green growth is a long and complex process, requiring determination, persistence, and continuous creativity from the government, residents, and businesses.

Similarly, Bùi Thế Nhân, director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Bình Thuận, emphasised that tourism services geared toward environmental friendliness are an inevitable trend as businesses and consumers alike become more conscious of sustainable development.

While the central government has issued several encouraging policies, the province has also been reinforcing its green transformation strategy, with a focus on the tourism sector.

However, he pointed out that the province still faces limitations in supporting infrastructure for green tourism, such as eco-friendly public transport, green-standard accommodations, and environmentally-friendly services.

According to Dr. Trần Du Lịch, deputy chairman of the Việt Nam International Arbitration Centre, Bình Thuận boasts numerous advantages and potential for tourism development.

The province is also identified as a national energy hub with a solid foundation for harnessing and utilising renewable energy sources.

“This foundation supports the promotion of green tourism projects, making a positive contribution to the sustainable economic development path of the nation and positioning Bình Thuận as an Asian and globally recognised destination," Lịch said.

He also pointed out that green tourism is a global trend that helps mitigate negative impacts on the environment, enhance the value of local culture, and preserve natural heritage.

“First, local authorities need to implement educational programmes for the community and tourists on environmental protection. Stakeholders should invest in and build green infrastructure, as well as utilise renewable energy,” he added.

In the first 10 months of the year, Bình Thuận welcomed over 8.1 million visitors, a 12 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023. - VNS