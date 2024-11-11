Essence of Vietnamese culture to shine at ‘Vietnam Days Abroad 2024’

HÀ NỘI – The essence of Vietnamese culture will be presented through different folk art forms to international friends in Brazil and Saudi Arabia during the ‘Vietnam Days Abroad’ initiative.

The people of Rio de Janeiro and in the capital of Riyadh will have the chance to enjoy the best of Vietnamese folk art forms such as water puppetry, Đông Hồ folk painting and lacquer art during the ‘Vietnam Days in Brazil’ from November 15-17, and the ‘Vietnam Days in Saudi Arabia’ from December 13-15.

The cultural event, themed on ‘Convergence of Millennia’s Essence – Ascending in the New Era’, celebrates the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Brazil and the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Saudi Arabia.

Held annually since 2010 by the Department of Cultural Diplomacy and UNESCO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the project promotes the image of the country, its people and Vietnamese culture to international friends. This initiative helps deepen and sustain the relationship between Việt Nam and other countries, enhancing friendship, understanding and mutual trust among their peoples.

Over the years, the event has established its presence in 20 countries, facilitating numerous exchanges and connections in politics, economics and culture. It has always received great support and engagement from various agencies, organisations, businesses, the Vietnamese community abroad and attracted large audiences both domestically and internationally.

Visitors to the events can enjoy engaging workshops such as woodblock printing Đông Hồ paintings, making lacquer goods, and crafting the dough tò he figurines.

Lacquer artist Trần Tuấn Anh, a lecturer from the Hà Nội University of Industrial and Fine Arts, who has previously participated in 'Vietnam Days Abroad’ in many countries, said he always incorporates artistic values into the content of the programme.

Among his students in Việt Nam, there is a Brazilian artist who presents a truly Brazilian perspective through her vibrant colour, dynamic shapes and lively inspiration.

“At the 'Vietnam Days in Brazil’, I will bring my paintings to exhibit together with hers. There will be two different shades, a purely Vietnamese perspective and a uniquely Brazilian look at Vietnamese art. It will be special,” Tuấn Anh said.

'Vietnam Days in Brazil’ is expected to introduce, for the first time, meticulously prepared and professionally executed performances that reflect the unique cultural essence of Việt Nam, such as water puppetry and the lion and dragon dance.

Chairman of the Việt Nam Lion and Dragon Dance Federation, Martial Arts Master Phạm Quang Long said that the lion and dragon dance has a history of over 1,000 years and continues to thrive becoming increasingly popular in Việt Nam.

“This unique art form embodies the strength, skill and sophistication of the performers, serving not only as entertainment but also as an essential element in cultural rituals, enriching the vibrant lives of the people,” Long said.

The performers, who are members of the Vovinam martial arts national team, will deliver a dynamic, heroic and visually captivating show.

“This performance has been choreographed based on the ancient Tứ Linh (Four Holy Beasts) dance, which dates back over 1,000 years. The dragon in particular has been crafted to reflect the style of dragons from the royal Lý and Trần dynasties [11th-14th century]," he said.

Puppet artist Phan Thanh Liêm has shared the challenges of being able to introduce the UNESCO-recognised water puppetry to international audiences. The main one, how to transport the miniature water puppet stage and characters halfway around the world to Brazil.

“I needed to research a model that is exceptionally lightweight, so using only lightweight materials. For instance, I cut foam rubber into individual tiles and glued them on to resemble a temple roof, which is the major setting for any water puppet show. Additionally, I've calculated and designed the water tank to be extremely light,” Liêm said.

For this tour, the artist will present traditional popular puppet acts such as Chú Tễu (Tễu Uncle), the Bát Tiên (Eight Fairies) dance, little boy riding a buffalo and playing flute, the boat racing, buffalo fighting, the phoenix and dragon dance.

A key highlight of the 'Vietnam Days in Saudi Arabia’ will be a series of Vietnamese culinary activities hosted by chef Nguyễn Thường Quân, Chairman of the Vietnam Culinary Arts and Job Training Association, promising to be a flavourful experience for both local and international friends in the Middle East.

The chef, who is popular with several TV cooking shows, said that all the ingredients used to prepare famous Vietnamese dishes will follow the strict Halal regulations.

“Nem (spring roll) and phở are indispensable in our menu. However, all the dishes and ingredients will be adjusted to fit with the religion and tastes of the local country,” Quân said.

Similar to the 'Vietnam Days in Brazil’, the event in Saudi Arabia will feature workshops on Vietnamese traditional art. Additionally, attendees can enjoy a special music and art performance with traditional musicians dressed in áo dài, the Vietnamese traditional dress.

Last year, the ‘Vietnam Days Abroad’ was held in South Africa, France and Japan. VNS