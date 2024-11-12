Việt Nam attends cultural exchange festival in Hong Kong

HONG KONG – Việt Nam participated in a cultural exchange festival highlighting the cultural diversity of Asia at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (China) on November 10.

The event, titled “Asia+ Festival,” was organised by Hong Kong’s Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), along with consulates general and overseas cultural organisations. It attracted representatives from 23 countries and territories including ASEAN countries, China, Hong Kong (China), Macau (China), Bangladesh, and Japan.

During the festival, representatives from Asian countries showcased their unique cultural and artistic identities, enriching the diverse and colorful cultural landscape of Asia. The event was lively, drawing over 32,000 local residents and tourists.

Đỗ Tú Quỳnh, who leads the Vietnamese dance group performing at the event, stated that for years, the dance group has brought performances infused with Vietnamese cultural identity to the festival.

They hoped that festival-goers gained a better understanding of the culture, history, and belief of 54 ethnic groups of Việt Nam.

Additionally, the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Hong Kong and Macau set up a booth at the festival, featuring Vietnamese specialties such as coffee and cashew nuts, along with a collection of photo articles that introduce Vietnamese culture, tourism, and cuisine. - VNA/VNS