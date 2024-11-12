Irani drama takes top prizes at HANIFF

HÀ NỘI - Iran movie Hard Shell took the top prizes at the 7th Hà Nội International Film Festival (HANIFF) last night.

The movie won as Best Feature-Length film and the award for both Best Director and the Best Actor. The piece, written and directed by Majid-Reza Mostafavi, tells of a teenager who falls in love with a performer who used to be a tightrope walker in the circus but she’s banned due to an order made by the authorities. Her father, is a foreman of a donkey farm, who finds out the donkeys are missing and then he uncovers terrible secrets of corruption.

"HANIFF is a prestigious film festival and I feel honoured," said 39 year old Mostafavi at the awards ceremony.

"I thank the festival organisers and the Hà Nội audience. I will present the meaningful award to my family and my beloved wife."

Mostafavi started his film career by editing and making short films. His first feature-length film, Unripe Pomegranates (2014), was screened in the main competition sections of more than 12 international film festivals including Moscow 2014, Sao Paulo 2014, Fukuoka 2015 and Zürich 2015 and was received with critical acclaim by FIPRESCI.

His second Astigmatism (2018) was screened in the main competition sections of more than 10 international film festivals and received the award for Best Screenplay at the Iranian Academy of Cinema.

Estonian 8 Views of Lake Biwa's actress Tiina Tauraite took the Best Actress at HANIFF with the film also winning the Jury Award for the best feature-length film.

In the Best Short Film category, Colombian A Bird Flew was honoured and Iran director Nasim Forough was given title the Best Director. The Jury Award for the best short film went to Cambodian entry The Rubber Tappers.

The Asian Film Commission Network (AFCNet) award was given to Russian film Liar.

Vietnamese actress Ngọc Xuân received Promising Artist title for her first role in film Ngày Xưa Có Một Chuyện Tình (Once Upon A Love Story).

"I'm a new actress and the award is significant to motivate me further to reach my dream," Xuân said.

Bangladeshi's Red Lights Blue Angles by Afsana Mimi and Turkish Rahma by Faysal Soysal were winners at Project Market section.

Over five days HANIFF welcomed 800 international and Vietnamese delegates, from over 50 countries and territories. - VNS