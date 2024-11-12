Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Local vibes at Hà Nội market

November 12, 2024 - 17:16
Đồng Xuân Market should be a must-go destination for any tourist visiting the capital. More than 2,000 stalls are packed with a variety of goods and it’s a great place for foreigners to enjoy a taste of local life while shopping for souvenirs. Let’s have a look around!

Bắc Giang expands spaces for tourism development

The northern province of Bắc Giang plans to grow its tourism offering, aiming to establish the Bắc Giang tourism brand from now until 2030, according to the Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Sĩ Cầm.

