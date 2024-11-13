Lai Châu to promote tourism in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — A unique cultural space devoted to major ethnic groups will be on display during a Lai Châu Tourism-Culture Week in the central city, offering tour links and tourism services, along with cooperation opportunities between the central coastal region and the mountainous northwest region.

Deputy director of Lai Châu provincial department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Trần Quang Kháng said they are aiming to promote community-based tourism and help preserve the culture of the ethnic communities of Lai Châu, to the beach city market.

Kháng said Đà Nẵng is increasingly seen as a key destination in central Việt Nam and the Lai Châu cultural event would help share tourism service links and connections across to northwest and central Việt Nam, creating sustainable growth in tourism and culture.

He said it would serve as an introduction to the culture of the ethnic groups of Mông, Thái, Hà Nhì and Lự – major communities in Lai Châu province.

“We will promote culture, fashion, dances, crafts and unique tourism products in Đà Nẵng, hoping for stronger tourism cooperation among 100 travel agencies of both localities," Kháng said.

“Visitors will have a chance to explore the culture of 20 ethnic groups living in Lai Châu and community-based tour services, as well as experiencing local crafts and cuisine. The province is home to seven out of ten of the highest mountains in Việt Nam, a well-protected primary forest and karst cave system as well as hot springs,” he said.

He said that national and international visitors with a taste for adventure would be especially interested in trekking and hiking services.

Kháng added that street food, cookery exhibitions and a large craft culture space will also be introduced at the Rồng (Dragon) Bridge park on Trần Hưng Đạo street in Đà Nẵng over three days.

A tourism promotion conference on Lai Châu potential cooperation will be part of the schedule.

Lai Châu, in the northwest of Việt Nam which is 400km from Hà Nội, hosted 1.1 million tourists in the first nine months of 2024, earning VNĐ909 billion (US$36.4 million), showing a 37.4 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

Đà Nẵng City, has already built links with Quảng Nam and Thừa Thiên Huế in a joint ‘green’ tourism initiative and hopes to boost unique tourism services and sustainable and environmentally-friendly travel with Lai Châu Province. VNS