2025 Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Sea Festival to spotlight cultural heritage space

November 14, 2024 - 08:08
The 11th Nha Trang – Khánh Hòa Sea Festival will take place from June 7 - 9 next year, offering a great chance for the south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa to promote and honour the beauty and immense value of its sea.

 

A view of the Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2023. Photo organisation board

KHÁNH HÒA  – The 11th Nha Trang – Khánh Hòa Sea Festival will take place from June 7 - 9 next year, offering a great chance for the south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa to promote and honour the beauty and immense value of its sea.

With the theme “The cultural heritage space of Khánh Hòa's sea and islands”, the event will send out a message about efforts and determination to protect the nation’s resources, cultural values, and sovereignty over its seas and islands to domestic and international friends.

It contributes to promoting Khánh Hòa’s potential and strengths across economic, cultural, and tourism sectors in the era of development and international integration, helping Nha Trang city expand cooperative and friendly relations, attract investment, and boost socio-economic growth.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Tấn Tuân said the festival will feature a wide range of activities including a musical performance derived from whale worship ceremony, a bird's nest festival, an agarwood festival, an áo dài festival, art performances combined with high-altitude fireworks, an international beach volleyball tournament, an international stand-up paddleboard racing named “Nha Trang Sup Championship”,  an international beach soccer tournament 2025, and a marathon race, along with other cultural and sports activities. It is expected to draw over 600,000 domestic and foreign visitors.

Nha Trang - Khánh Hòa Sea Festival is held every two years and has become a trademark of the city since 2003. It is the most important cultural and social event in the locality, contributing to attracting holiday-makers and promoting tourism development.

By the end of October 2024, Khánh Hòa served more than 9.5 tourists. The number of visitors to the locality is forecast to reach 10-10.5 million this year. — VNA/VNS

