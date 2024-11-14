Seminar helps fashion businesses identify future consumers

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese fashion businesses discussed how to identify the consumer profiles and sentiments that will drive business growth in the coming years at a seminar held in Hà Nội on Monday.

The seminar, “Future Consumer 2026,” was organised by the Việt Nam International Fashion Week (VIFW) in collaboration with WGSN, the world’s leading consumer trend forecaster.

WGSN provides global trend insights, expertly curated data, and industry expertise to help clients understand consumer behaviour and lifestyles.

Lê Thị Quỳnh Trang, VIFW Chairwoman, said, “It’s a perfect time to prepare for a new future of Vietnamese fashion. So, trend forecasting is a necessity for domestic businesses to blend with international fashion flow.”

WGSN highlighted major steps to build brands in 2026, including using AI technology, utilising humour and joy for customers to open up new engagement and loyalty opportunities with brands, expanding a brand’s presence, enhancing consumer experience in many stages of life, and providing more opportunities for social engagement.

Carla Busazi, CEO at WGSN, said K-pop and K-beauty had paved the way, but in many countries like Việt Nam, young generations had unique styles and its youth culture and street style have started to spread and influence the rest of the world.

Busazi said thanks to social media, it was easy to approach the latest trends, so it’s time for young fashion brands in Asia to reach global consumers.

She added that it was important for any brand or designer to have something truly authentic and to define their point of view through collections and styles.

She also emphasized that it was time for expansion, connection and collaborations with similar brands around the world.

The seminar is a sideline event of the Aquafina Việt Nam International Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024, which is taking place in Hà Nội until November 16. — VNS