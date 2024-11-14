Việt Nam National Tuồng theatres plays part in Hà Nội Creative Week

HÀ NỘI — Among Việt Nam's rich traditional plethora of performing arts, the art of tuồng is among the oldest, most sophisticated yet beautiful traditions. However over a history of hundreds years, the art of tuồng has been pushed into the background somewhat, to give room to more modern, younger art forms.

But the youthful wave of the Hà Nội Creative Week this year won't let it stay in the shadows any longer.

The Tuồng Theatre has been a key part of the creative week and is opening its doors for young audiences to see excerpts from the theatre's best of the best.

The show is back tonight (November 14) for three more performances after the first was sold out to much critical acclaim.

Its series, 'History and its echoes: Hà Nội's sacred imprints' brings a multi-sensory programme with some of the best tuồng passages. The leading art form will transport the audience back to the greatest times for this captivating art form.

You will see a brave woman warrior Xuân Trầm, who risked her life to rescue her family and your heart will twist as you see a beautiful talented Hồ Nguyệt Cô cast under a love spell to be turned into a fox. You will witness the platonic friendship between Khương Linh Tá and Đổng Kim Lân, who sported bravery and faithfulness that touch our souls even today.

The cast of tuồng theatre not only brings history back to life via this genre of art, their performances captured even the young people's attention, a generation who didn't know much about it like their parents or grandparents.

Tuồng is a demanding performing arts genre. The artists have to study not only singing, but martial art dancing, acting and role playing, while the art of face painting in tuồng is a sophisticated skill all of its own. Many characters of tuồng have become iconic in Việt culture.

The tuồng stage only produces heroes, not just ordinary characters. Throughout Việt Nam, styles may be slightly different in the North and the South and the Centre, with the costumes and face masks adapted to the local provinces, but they unite to narrate the most heroic stories from history. The tragic drama is often related to the big subjects of a country and its king, or the camaraderie among friends, which can be listed among the classics.

In this show, the tuồng theatre chose to collage its best cuts to create a new story. History will be retold, cultural traits analysed and side stories of tuồng explained to bring this art even closer to reach out to the young audience.

Traditional performing arts are making a strong comeback and you won't be able to escape its allure. — VNS