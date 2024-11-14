VN int’l fashion week Fall/Winter 2024 kicks off in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese designer Đỗ Mạnh Cườngintroduced his new collection Sóng Xanh (Blue Wave) at the Aquafina Việt Nam International Fashion Week (AVIFW) Fall/Winter 2024, which opened in Hà Nội last night.

The collection, inspired by inner strength, included ready-to-wear designs ranging from casual clothes to elegant nightgowns in blue, white and red for different ages of customers.

Cường used hundreds of metres of fabric and 3D forming techniques to create jackets, jumpsuits, and particularly gorgeous dresses made from dozens of chiffon layers.

The performance featured more than 100 models and celebrities such as model Thanh Hằng, and actress Ninh Dương Lan Ngọc.

Cường, who was born in 1981, studied at the University of Industrial Fine Arts in Hà Nội and pursued a fashion degree in France.

Some of his famous shows have included The Muse, Le Jardin, Butterfly, Sea of Memory, The Twins, La Vie En Rose, Love, Countryside, The Little Black Dress and Life in Colour.

He founded his clothing brand SIXDO in 2020.

He debuted at the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024, and appeared at the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025. He also presented his collection at the Shanghai Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025.

The AVIFW Fall/Winter 2024 having the theme of “Fashion Evolution” is part of the Việt Nam International Fashion Week's (VIFW) 10th anniversary celebration, beginning with the AVIFW Spring/Summer 2024 held in HCM City in June.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the AVIFW Fall/Winter 2024, VIFW President Trang Lê said, “We launched the first Việt Nam International Week in HCM City in 2014. Today, we are proud of having an international fashion week that has the recognition of international friends. The VIFW has become the leading fashion event in ASEAN, ranking fourth in Asia after the Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai fashion weeks."

“After a decade of efforts and devotion, I’m still trying my best to elevate Vietnamese fashion to new heights,” Trang said, adding that Việt Nam’s fashion industry will strongly develop in the next ten years and Vietnamese fashion brands will spread worldwide.

The fashion week attracts 16 international designers including Fredrick Lee from Singapore and Priyo Oktaviano from Indonesia, and Vietnamese designers and fashion brands such as Đức Hùng, Thuỷ Nguyễn and Adrian Anh Tuấn.

The opening show featured Indonesian designer Priyo Oktaviano with the collection Sasak Fuse featuring modern designs with traditional Indonesian patterns, sending a message of harmony and connection with traditional values and a youthful spirit.

Designer Đức Hùng, who has been in the industry for over 30 years, brought a collection named “Có Một Mùa Đông Như Thế” (There’s A Winter Like This) highlighting Vietnamese culture, quilting techniques and 3D velvet flowers.

The AVIFW Fall/Winter 2024 takes place at the Quần Ngựa Gymnasium until November 16. — VNS