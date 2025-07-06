Cherished flowers from green papaya

By Lê Hương

(with an additional interview by Hải Anh)

Fruit and vegetable carving has been a cherished art among many women in Hà Nội. In the past, Hanoian women were admired not only for their appearance but also for their skills in cooking, caring for their families, and graceful manners. Many were taught to carve green papayas into flowers for home decoration, both as an artistic expression and a meaningful pastime.

Today, even in the industrial age, many continue to preserve this unique art as a symbol of pride in their noble heritage.

Nguyễn Thị Thu, 52, is one of the few remaining individuals who continue to pursue and preserve the traditional art of making flowers from green papayas in Hà Nội.

Using simple tools like a fruit carving knife, a pair of scissors, and colouring powder, she transforms green papayas into stunning flowers that look remarkably lifelike. Under her skilful hands, chrysanthemums, night-blooming cereus, and lotus flowers come to life at their peak beauty.

Like many families in the capital during the 1980s, Thu was sent by her parents to an elite household arts class when she was just 15. The young girl was quickly captivated by the art of carving flowers from green papayas.

“As I grew up, I spent 15 years living in Russia. Because I was too busy with work and green papayas weren’t available there, I couldn’t continue carving flowers. I also tried the popular Thai-style fruit carving - carving watermelons and various vegetables; but the traditional flower making art from green papayas of old Hà Nội still captivated me the most,” she said.

In 2009, upon returning to Việt Nam, she immediately rekindled her passion for carving flowers from green papayas.

“The art of carving papaya flowers is like a form of meditation,” she explained. “When you hold the knife and start slicing each petal, all your worries and daily chaos seem to fade away. From a completely lifeless fruit, you pour your soul into it and create a flower that is so lively and full of spirit.”

Ngô Văn Tùng, another artist practising the craft, said it requires concentration, attention to detail and, most importantly, perseverance.

“When you study this craft, you realise that every step demands effort,” he said. “Each stage contributes to the final result - a polished and beautiful work of art.”

Tùng said that when he first took up the art, his main goal was to find a way to relax after long, exhausting workdays.

“When I managed to create a piece I was truly proud of, that’s when I felt most at peace,” he admitted.

Both artists agree that the flesh of a green papaya is the ideal material - flexible, easy to carve and dye and perfect for creating flowers with soul.

The art of making flowers from green papaya is commonly used to decorate weddings, birthday parties and ceremonies.

According to Thu, to carve beautiful flowers, the papaya must meet certain criteria: it should have smooth, dark green skin, an elongated shape and feel firm in the hand. Before carving, she cuts the papaya in half and soaks it in plain water for an hour to remove the sap.

“Depending on the type of flower you’re making, you cut the flesh of a papaya into strips and them in plain water for 10 to 20 minutes to make the petals easier to bend," Thu said.

"After shaping the petals using chopsticks, soak the flower in alum water for about 30 minutes to harden the petals. Finally, use a brush to apply food colouring to the petals."

After carving, flowers need to be wrapped in plastic bags and stored in the refrigerator. When displayed, they should be kept away from sunlight and wind, Thu said, and it is important to occasionally spray them with water to help maintain their freshness.

“I’m also researching whether there’s any preservative that can keep the flowers fresh longer without affecting the curvature of the petals or the colour of the blooms,” Thu added.

Thu has carved many types of flowers, including night-blooming cactus, lotus, water lilies and peonies - but the flower that fuels her deepest passion for exploration and technique is chrysanthemum.

On average, it takes about 40 to 60 minutes to carve a single flower, depending on the type and size. More intricate flowers, like traditional heirloom chrysanthemums, require even more time and precision.

Thu takes great pride in several chrysanthemum designs she has carved from green papayas. With unwavering passion, she has devoted herself to studying and elevating the art, refining it through meticulous petal-splitting, carving and intricate colouring techniques.

“There have been nights when I suddenly think of a new way to carve a certain type of flower, and I get out of bed to try it right away. It’s not unusual for me to be up carving flowers until 4am,” she said.

Thu is also eager to pass on her love for this traditional craft to younger generations in Hà Nội, opening workshops and hands-on sessions at local cafés and creative spaces.

“One day, I happened to see a papaya flower carved by Thu, and I couldn’t take my eyes off it,” said Đặng Thị Ninh, one of Thu’s students.

“Previously, I had only read about papaya flowers in novels by Hanoian writers. Seeing one in real life for the first time, I felt an instant connection - this was the kind of passion I had always been searching for.”

Thu and her students often participate in exhibitions to showcase their talent. At a recent event near Hoàn Kiếm Lake, their flowers amazed both locals and tourists.

Tanja Manuela, a tourist from Germany said: “I’ve never seen anything like this before and it’s wonderful. They make all kinds of flowers from papaya. I think they are truly talented because the variety and the colours are so different and beautiful.”

Diane Rosenberg, from the United States, also admitted it was the first time she had seen anything like it.

“They look so real,” she said. “I think they are absolutely beautiful. Seeing how they make them from papaya is amazing. I really appreciate this art.”

Vietnamese student Nguyễn Phương Thảo said she found it to be a beautiful cultural art form that is worth preserving.

“I believe that with this skill, talented artists can carve all kinds of flowers,” she said. “If I had the time, I’d love to take part in a class like this.” VNS