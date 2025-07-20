Pù Luông: a hidden jungle paradise

By Thanh Nga

Nestled in the heart of Thanh Hóa Province, Pù Luông is often hailed as a paradise in the middle of the jungle, enchanting visitors with its breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

Spanning 17,600ha, this nature reserve in Pù Luông Commune boasts an extraordinary diversity of flora and fauna, reminiscent of the nearby Cúc Phương National Park.

Just 25km from Cúc Phương, Pù Luông is defined not only by its lush tropical forests but also by its expansive rice valleys and the vibrant traditions of local communities. Pù Luông, about 160km from Hà Nội, lies on the northwest discovery route.

To reach this hidden paradise, we followed National Highway 6 towards what is now part of Phú Thọ Province, weaving through the enchanting Lũng Vân cloud valley or along the scenic Mai Châu route.

The ideal time to explore Pù Luông is from May to October. As the new rice crop begins in May and June, the terraced fields don a vibrant green cloak, creating a tranquil and picturesque landscape. By September and October, these fields transform into a golden sea of ripe rice, drawing tourists to witness this rich and dreamy spectacle.

As we navigated the winding roads around the undulating mountain slopes, Pù Luông reveals itself like a stunning painting - a serene and poetic oasis. Our visit in early June left us spellbound by the breathtaking beauty of the terraced fields.

The early morning mist enveloped the hills and valleys, creating an ethereal atmosphere that felt like touching the clouds - an incredibly magical experience. The mist-laden scenery evoked a sense of fairyland, captivating us as we wandered its paths, breathed in the fresh air, and savoured the delightful scents of grass and warm sunshine.

Adding to Pù Luông's charm are the deep browns of the stilt houses belonging to the Mường ethnic people, nestled at the foot of the mountains. The lush rice fields and meandering streams create a stunning tableau reminiscent of rolling rice waves.

Pù Luông offers numerous attractions for adventurers and nature lovers alike. We marvelled at the breathtaking Hiêu Waterfall, stood in awe of the majestic Pù Luông Peak soaring over 1,700m and explored the charming villages of Son Bá Mười, Đôn and Kho Mường.

Son Bá Mười, named after the three villages of Son, Bá and Mười, sits nearly 1,200m above sea level, home to the Thái ethnic people who lead a tranquil, isolated life.

Deep within Pù Luông Nature Reserve, this enchanting area feels like a world forgotten by time, where we could witness the morning clouds drifting over steep passes and experience the raw beauty of nature.

Kho Mường is another hidden gem, a pristine valley showcasing stilt houses embraced by fields of rice, maize and cassava. Surrounded by the lush greenery of mountains and forests, it offered us a chance to immerse ourselves in local culture, savour traditional dishes and appreciate the simplicity of life.

Đôn Village has emerged as a must-visit destination in Pù Luông, conveniently located near Highway 15C. Here, homestays are designed in rustic style, blending seamlessly with the stunning terraced fields, providing peace and comfort to all who stay.

We arrived in Pù Luông on a Sunday, allowing us to explore Phố Đoàn Market - a unique highland market bustling with life. Here, Kinh, Mường and Thái people gather to trade goods, from wild vegetables to vibrant handloom fabrics and local delicacies like oranges and snails. It’s the perfect place to pick up souvenirs for friends and family back home.

No visit to Pù Luông is complete without indulging in its rich culinary offerings. The renowned Cổ Lũng duck is a must-try, known for its firm, flavourful meat. Locally raised and prepared with traditional spices, it’s delicious whether steamed, boiled or roasted.

Other local specialities include grilled chicken, rock snails, five-colour sticky rice and fresh stream fish, all made with organic ingredients.

“The resorts here are beautiful. Reading on the balcony while overlooking the rice fields and clouds is truly magical," tourist Thúy Quỳnh from Hà Nội said.

"The food is delicious and affordable, especially the Cổ Lũng duck. Pù Luông is perfect for a quick escape from Hà Nội.”

Pù Luông is a sanctuary of poetic beauty. As we wandered through its breathtaking landscapes, we felt a profound sense of tranquillity wash over us.

Each step among the terraced fields and each breath of fresh mountain air connected us deeply to the beauty around us. The serene charm of this paradise lingered in our hearts, leaving us with a longing to return. VNS