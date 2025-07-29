Việt Nam makes strides in fight against human trafficking: IOM

HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam has made tremendous progress in combatting human trafficking over the past few years, according to Kendra Rinas, Chief of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Vietnam.

Speaking with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on World Day Against Trafficking in Persons (July 30), Rinas remarked on efforts made by Vietnamese authorities in the fight against human trafficking. She noted that the revised Law on Human Trafficking Prevention and Control officially took effect on July 1 under the leadership of the Government and the Ministry of Public Security, in coordination with relevant agencies.

One of the key highlights of the amended law is its emphasis on a victim-centred approach in the policymaking process. The revised law ensures support for all groups of Vietnamese nationals, foreigners, stateless persons and minors, according to Rinas.

The revised law is an important step reinforced by the ongoing 5th National Plan of Action. These efforts mark 25 years of coordinated action against trafficking, which the chief of mission said was commendable.

She also applauded Việt Nam for its strengthened efforts in investigations, prosecutions and convictions for trafficking crimes, saying that since 2019, IOM and its partners had provided assistance to more than 840 trafficking victims and vulnerable migrants, while more than 1,380 Vietnamese law enforcement officers had received training.

Significant progress had also been made in assisting Vietnamese nationals rescued from scam compounds to safely return home. However, trafficking in persons (TIP) screening processes still required more consistency and coordination, Rinas said.

"IOM is committed to addressing these gaps by furthering collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Border Guard High Command of Việt Nam, especially in screening potential victims of trafficking for forced criminality," she added.

The official said that human trafficking was a complex issue requiring a comprehensive approach from the Government, going on to note that her agency was pleased to see multiple government agencies at central and local levels engaged in these issues.

According to Rinas, trafficking is becoming more sophisticated and organised. Networks operate with precision, often leveraging digital platforms to recruit victims, including young people who are educated and tech-savvy.

IOM’s Regional Situation Report on Trafficking in Persons into Forced Criminality in Online Scamming Centres shows that the number of trafficking victims forced into criminal activities who received IOM’s support in Southeast Asia has more than tripled, from 296 in 2022 to 1,093 so far in 2025.

Việt Nam needed to pay attention to trafficking for forced criminality, such as cyber scam compounds, as well as emerging cases involving organ trafficking, infant trafficking and even trafficking of unborn children, she said, noting that this is why the revised human trafficking law in Việt Nam now contains explicit provisions to protect unborn victims.

Front line officers face a variety of challenges as traffickers are adapting rapidly, exploiting legal loopholes and shifting their activities into the online sphere, making detection and prevention even more complex, according to Rinas.

To overcome these challenges, it is vital to continue raising public awareness about the complex risks of trafficking, strengthen law enforcement capacities to effectively investigate and prosecute traffickers, and ensure that all victims receive adequate protection and support.

"IOM is proud to stand alongside the Vietnamese Government in driving these efforts forward and remains committed to supporting every aspect of this important work," she stated.

Rinas underlined the importance of enhancing data management and ensuring that all TIP data is integrated into a national database, saying that this would be crucial for evidence-based policies and effective prosecution.

IOM aimed to enhance Việt Nam's database on trafficking in persons and international migration and improve the legal framework for migration governance to align with international standards, she said.

She stressed the need to expand training for law enforcement and the judiciary so they are fully up to date on the changes with the related legal frameworks, adding that every victim — regardless of their status — should have equal access to protection and support, as required by the 2025 law.

The official urged Việt Nam to foster partnerships, noting that strong collaboration between the Government, civil society and technology companies is crucial. She said promoting responsible business conduct across supply chains would help prevent corporate complicity in trafficking.

Attention should also be paid to boosting public awareness and empowering at-risk groups, she went on, saying that under the support of the UK Home Office, IOM had collaborated with government agencies and local actors to reduce vulnerabilities to human trafficking through behaviour change communication. The agency had also strengthened access to information on safe migration and TIP prevention.

Empowering the youth to lead initiatives that promote safe migration and prevent TIP would be essential, and these efforts would equip young people with the knowledge, resources and skills to advocate for safer migration options, helping them make informed decisions and build resilience within their communities, she noted.

“IOM is also proud of our contribution to improving access for low-skilled workers to essential skills such as digital, soft, job application and entrepreneurship skills. In partnership with relevant Vietnamese Government agencies and Microsoft, IOM developed the e-learning platform congdanso.edu.vn, benefitting over 13,000 Vietnamese learners, especially internal migrant workers,” she said.

Rinas emphasised the importance of collaboration, innovation, partnership and youth leadership in the fight against human trafficking, calling all involved to work together in supporting victims, holding perpetrators accountable and striving for a world where no one is bought, sold or exploited. VNA/VNS