Photos by Venerable monk invite visitors immerse in a journey of solitude and spiritual reflection

HÀ NỘI — A meditative journey of introspection and self-discovery of the esteemed Buddhist monk and scholar, Venerable Tenzin Priyadarshi Rinpoche, has been reflected through his own photography works that are on display at an exhibition in Hà Nội.

The photos, which are part from his photo book Solivagant, invites any visitors, including art lovers or spiritual seekers, to immerse themselves in a journey of solitude and spiritual reflection through the eyes of this respected monk.

The title ‘Solivagant’, derived from Latin meaning ‘alone’ and ‘wandering’, embodies the tranquility of solitary movement and the peace found within. Venerable Tenzin’s meditative photographs explore the human experience of solitude, portraying it not as loneliness, but as a peaceful state of wandering that encourages introspection and spiritual awakening.

Both the book and the exhibition explores profound themes such as Samsara – the eternal cycle, Sojourn – an inward journey, and Serenity – the harmonious peace of the soul. These themes are not only depicted in the images but also articulated through Venerable Tenzin’s thoughtful reflections, which draw from his deep understanding of Buddhist philosophy and his personal spiritual journey.

Visiting the exhibition and learning about his book, visitors can explore themes of solitude and spirituality while also experiencing the profound beauty of the natural world through evocative photos. Through his photographic journey, viewers traverse a variety of landscapes and moments, both ephemeral and enduring, prompting them to pause, reflect, and discover a sense of calm within their own inner worlds.

At a sharing section in Hà Nội today, Venerable Tenzin Priyadarshi Rinpoche said that all the photos were “simply to capture a glimpse of something I was observing”.

“We live in a world that is very connected with internet, with social media. We live in a world that is very noisy in different ways. We live in a world where loneliness has become a pandemic. That's a paradox of our time. My hope is that with these images, it might inspire or catalyze individuals to foster a deep sense of relationship both with themselves and with the world around them,” the Venerable said.

“I hope that through the selected photos here you can feel a deeper connection with your body and the connection with the community around you, and the connection with the community around you,” he added.

A monk and scholar, Venerable Tenzin's multilingual and multicultural background enriches his photographic vision. He perceives his final works as reflections of his imagination and the diverse world he encounters during his travels.

Venerable Tenzin also lectures on Buddhist philosophy, conflict resolution, and initiatives in ethics and empathy. Through the Prajnopaya Institute & Foundation, he supports humanitarian activities in healthcare and education.

The photo exhibition opens to public until November 24 at the Ballroom Press Club, 24 Lý Đạo Thành Street, Hà Nội. — VNS