Week of Italian cuisine combines health and tradition

HÀ NỘI - A week of Italian cuisine will take place in Hà Nội with a series of event to foster dialogue between culinary practices of Việt Nam and Italy.

Visitors will be able to enjoy workshops, tasting events, artistic exhibitions and gastronomical festivals to be held from November 15. The theme for this year’s edition is Mediterranean Diet and Cuisine of the Roots: Health and Tradition, highlighting the Mediterranean diet as a model for healthy and sustainable eating.

Launched in 2016 by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the week of Italian Cuisine is an annual initiative taking place worldwide to celebrate the essence of Italian culinary heritage, emphasising its values, flavours and cultural significance.

An exhibition of Italian products will open the week at MM Mega Market Thăng Long at 9am. The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (ICHAM) will introduce the dairy products of the 'Pecorino Toscano' cheese Consortium at Italian house Casa Italia on November 19. A two-day event will be held at the house on November 23-24, with a fusion of street food cuisine combining both Vietnamese and Italian traditions.

An artistic multi-sensorial exhibition on Italian truffles and their use in modern cuisine will be on from November 26 to December 8 at the house, open from 10am to 6pm. An Italian wine tasting festival will take place from 10am to 10pm on November 30 at the house.

The week also includes a workshop on cold chain technologies and their development potential in Việt Nam. It will be held by the Italian Association of Cold Chain Technicians and the Việt Nam Society of Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers on November 20 at 3pm.

For more information visit the Embassy’s fanpages: Facebook: https://it-it.facebook.com/ItalyinVietnam/or on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/italyinvietnam/?hl=en and X: https://twitter.com/ItalyinVietnam. - VNS