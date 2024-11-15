'Colour Harmony 2024' exhibition opens at University of Fine Arts

HÀ NỘI — Hòa Sắc 2024 (Colour Harmony 2024) – an exhibition showcasing the latest and outstanding creations by authors who are staff and lecturers at the Viêt Nam University of Fine Arts (VNUFA), has opened in the centre of Hà Nội.

The exhibition is part of an annual programme held by the UNFPA to celebrate the Vietnamese Teachers' Day which falls on November 20 and the university's 100th founding anniversary which will take place next year.

Some 47 paintings by 43 artists are displayed at the event featuring the diversity of creative forms and materials. The artists are currently working for different faculties and specialised departments of the VNUFA. Their profession and artistic sense have shown their flexibility while demonstrating many angles of life and the world around through the choice of artistic expression materials. In addition, the consistent quality of their works shows the mastery of academic techniques combined smoothly with contemporary aesthetics. This is also a tradition and orientation that their school – the VNUFA – has maintained since its early days of its establishment.

Through their works displayed at the Hòa Sắc 2024 exbibition, which are not limited by theme, content, and ideology, the authors said they aimed to pay tribute to their predecessors in the past and express their determination to continue the history of the VNUFA. Art is a reflection of life, so in one way or another, the artists express their love and unshakable belief in their creative path.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Vice Principal Dr Đặng Thị Phong Lan said: "No matter what material or form is expressed in each work, the proficiency in academic techniques in a smooth combination with modern aesthetics is always affirmed. That is also a brand and reputation of the lecturers and their VNUFA with a 100-year history.

"This shows that in addition to their daily contributions to the education career, the school's lecturers and staff are constantly creating, affirming their skills and position in the contemporary fine arts," she added.

The vice principle emphasised the quality works were regarded as the authors' meaningful gifts, to both to pay tribute to the past and continue the history of the school, looking towards the future.

"A proud work that the VNUFA lecturers and artists are always aware of, is the need to harmonise teaching and creation, to continuously contribute to the school's artistic career", Dr Lan said.

VNUFA is based in downtown Hà Nội, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. It is one of the leading institutions on training fine arts in Việt Nam.

Its operation and development focus on Vietnamese modern fine arts training, researching and creating associated with the historical contexts and current tasks of the country.

One of its important missions is to nurture talents and provide high-quality human resources to serve the national artistic goals, meeting requirements of the country's cultural, economic and social development during the 4.0 Industrial Revolution.

The university was born in 1925 as L'Ecole Superieure des Beaux-Arts de l'Indochine (the Indochina College of Fine Arts) and developed through different periods of history until it was officially renamed as VNUFA in 2008.

The three factors at its core are Identity, Creativity and Humanity. Creativity should always be associated with the inheriting and promotion of national cultural identity and traditions, and it needs a "kind heart" and "works for people", according to the statement.

It is striving to maintain its prestige as a leading and advanced fine arts training school in the country with high reputation in the ASEAN and Asia regions by 2030.

The exhibition is open until November 25 at the VNUFA, 42 Yết Kiêu Street, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội. VNS