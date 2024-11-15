Trà Quế village voted one of the Best Tourism Villages in the world 2024

Trà Quế village wins as one of the Best Tourism Villages 2024

HỘI AN — Trà Quế vegetable village in the ancient town of Hội An has won an award as one of the Best Tourism Villages 2024 at a UN Tourism vote in Colombia, from a list of 260 other candidates from 60 countries and territories.

The village, renowned as a favourite green destination three kilometres from the UNESCO-recognised world heritage site of Hội An, is home to 202 families, with 326 farmers growing different kinds of herbs and vegetables over plots of about 18 hectares.

Herbs and vegetables from the extensive gardens are used for local specialities at restaurants and resorts in Hội An and Đà Nẵng, as well as providing farming experiences for tourists.

Trà Quế village, an eco-agri-tourism site, has preserved its traditional crafts and lifestyle, while offering unique culture and hospitality, as well as showing off environmental-friendly farming.

The village, dating back to the 16th century, has developed 23 home-stay services and has 16 restaurants, offering cooking classes, farm stays and vegetable farming experience tours.

The Trà Quế vegetable garden is one of the suburban destinations from Hội An, which include Thanh Hà pottery village, Cẩm Thanh nipa-palm village, the corn farm in Cẩm Nam village and watching carpentry in Cẩm Kim village.

In 2022, the ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recognised the village in the list of the national intangible heritages.

Villagers earn about VNĐ500,000 ($22) each day from tourism and cooking services at their herb farms, while supplying 30kg of fresh organic vegetable to local markets each day.

To date, Hội An – an UNESCO-recognised world heritage site since 1999 – has received eight national heritage recognitions for many local attractions, including the annual Nguyên Tiêu (full moon day of lunar January) Festival, Thanh Châu bird's nest, Thanh Hà Pottery village, carpentry skills of Kim Bồng village, vegetable crafts in Trà Quế village and the mid-autumn Full Moon Festival (on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month), hammock weaving from the tree bark (Firmiana colorata) and the craft of making homes of bamboo and nipa-palm.

The historic town of Hội An became a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in the Crafts and Folk Art category.

Giving out the award in a special ceremony for the Trà Quế village will be organised at the UN Tourism Conference in Hội An on December 7-12, according to the city’s people’s committee. VNS