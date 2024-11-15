Popular tourism destination Khánh Hoà takes action to address challenges

KHÁNH HOÀ - As Khánh Hòa accounts for 30 per cent of international tourists visiting Việt Nam, enhancing the quality of services in the region is essential to sustain and boost this significant share of visitors.

The Department of Tourism of Khánh Hòa Province, in collaboration with the representative office of the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) in Khánh Hòa, organised a dialogue conference on November 11 to address challenges for tourism businesses and receive feedback from tourism enterprises in the province.

Domestic travel currently costs more than overseas travel, making it difficult to encourage domestic tourism, several hotel representatives said.

They added that procedures for welcoming international tourists are not seamless, creating barriers to foreign visitors entering Việt Nam.

Nguyễn Thị Lệ Thanh, Director of the Khánh Hòa Department of Tourism, said that the department has held meetings with airlines to coordinate and plan synchronised tourism promotion efforts alongside ticket pricing policies to attract tourists, especially during peak seasons.

The province has also focused on promoting new flight routes.

Specifically, the Department of Tourism has advised relevant authorities to organise meetings with airlines to develop new routes connecting Khánh Hòa to various localities in Japan, Australia, and India in the near future.

To support the tourism industry in developing its visitor market, the Department of Tourism will continue to report to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, urging the government to support tourism enterprises with policies on visas, entry and exit, attracting tourists, expanding visa exemptions to more countries, and extending the duration of unilateral visa exemptions.

At the conference, a representative from Havana Hotel in Nha Trang City highlighted that fraudulent hotel fanpages have been set up to scam customers out of their deposits.

Thanh shared that after receiving reports on this issue, the Khánh Hòa Department of Tourism has been working with relevant authorities to support businesses in handling the issue.

Additionally, the Department of Tourism has issued documents to tourism businesses in the province to raise awareness and caution against such fraudulent practices. - VNS