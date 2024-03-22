“Meet Indonesia” Conference 2024 held in Khánh Hoà

KHÁNH HÒA – The “Meet Indonesia” Conference 2024 took place in Nha Trang city, the south central province of Khánh Hòa on March 22.

Co-hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the provincial People’s Committee and the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam, the event gathered 150 Indonesian and 200 Vietnamese delegates to explore economic cooperation opportunities.

In her opening speech, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang said the event took place at a time when Vietnam and Indonesia recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of bilateral strategic partnership last year and are looking toward the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tan Tuan said Khanh Hoa expects to collaborate with Indonesia in the priority areas of tourism, hi-tech mechanical engineering (with a focus on shipbuilding), clean and renewable energy, oil and gas processing, electronics and semiconductor, biotechnology, vaccine production and marine pharmaceuticals, thereby further leveraging its potential and strengths.

Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Denny Abdi pointed to the significant two-way trade of 13.8 billion USD achieved in 2023. He echoed the leaders' commitment, made during President Joko Widodo's January visit, to work toward becoming high-income nations by 2045.

This vision, he said, could be achieved through enhanced economic competitiveness, a healthy investment climate, joint research and development, and cooperation in developing value-added products.

The event featured three discussion sessions covering hi-tech agriculture and aquaculture, digital economy and tourism, and renewable energy and hi-tech collaboration. Delegates showcased their respective countries' strengths in these sectors, and shared policies, development strategies and experience.

A shared focus on prioritising modern and eco-friendly technology, digital transformation, and cooperation/investment in agriculture, aquaculture, digital economy, renewable energy and hi-tech industries also emerged.

On the occasion, the Khanh Hoa - Indonesia meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony between authorities of Phu Yen province and the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, field surveys and bilateral connectivity activities between Vietnamese localities and businesses and their Indonesian partners were also held. - VNS