Home Economy

Work on $480m chemical complex to begin in June

March 22, 2024 - 14:44
Once fully operational, the complex is expected to earn an annual revenue of over VNĐ10 trillion, creating 1,500 jobs. 

 

Nghi Sơn Economic Zone in Thanh Hoá Province. — Photo tapchitaichinh.vn

HÀ NỘI  — Construction of Đức Giang-Nghi Sơn chemical complex, expected to cost VNĐ12 trillion (US$480 million), will begin in the central province of Thanh Hoá in June.

Covering about 30ha in Nghi Sơn Economic Zone, the complex has a designed production capacity of 136,000 tonnes of product annually, vneconomy.vn quoted its investor - Đức Giang Chemical Group JSC as saying. 

The construction will be divided into three phases. The first has a total investment capital of VNĐ2.4 trillion. 

Once fully operational, the complex is expected to earn an annual revenue of over VNĐ10 trillion, creating 1,500 jobs. 

Currently, Đức Giang Chemical Group JSC said it targeted many large customers in the Nghi Sơn Economic Zone such as Nghi Sơn Refinery, Nghi Sơn Thermal Power Plant and ones in neighbouring localities like Thái Bình 2 and Nam Định thermal power plants. 

Earlier last year, KB Securities Vietnam forecast that the complex would be completed in Q2/2025 and contribute about VNĐ670 billion in 2025 revenue to the Đức Giang Chemical Group JSC with gross profit margin of 12 per cent.

In the following years, revenue from the projects would grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20 per cent until reaching a revenue level with maximum capacity of VNĐ1.5 trillion each year, KB Securities Vietnam said. 

Đức Giang Chemical is a State-owned enterprise established in 1963 and specialises in washing powder production. It currently has nine member units nation-wide. — VNS

chemical complex Đức Giang Chemical Nghi Sơn EZ

see also

More on this story

Economy

New law expected to boost financial leasing

The law, which will take effect from July 1 this year, allows financial leasing companies to establish subsidiaries to handle and exploit bad debt assets. It also states that small financial leasing deals with value under VNĐ100 million do not need to control the purpose of capital use.
Economy

Green Entrepreneurship Contest 2024 begins

The 10th edition of the contest is open to individuals, collectives, enterprises, and co-operatives nationwide in the fields of agriculture, forestry and fishery, food processing technology, biotechnology, and agricultural and community tourism, or those operating climate smart livelihood models, circular economy and social impact business models or projects that preserve and add value to local resources.
Economy

E-commerce yet to replace traditional trade channels

A recent survey by the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products reveals that traditional retail channels, particularly grocery stores, continue to dominate due to their appeal in terms of quality, affordability, and, most importantly, convenience or friendliness. 

