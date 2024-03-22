Society
Southern province warns investors over delayed tourism projects

March 22, 2024 - 11:53
A villa resort under construction in the southern province of Ninh Thuận. — Photo baodautu.vn

HÀ NỘI — Numerous tourism projects in the southern province of Ninh Thuận have been lagging behind schedule, according to the latest report by the province's Department of Planning and Investment.

As of early 2024, the province reported a total of 56 approved projects with an investment amount of VNĐ52.5 trillion (US$2.1 billion). Of these, only 23 have commenced operation, 20 are under construction and 13 are in the final stages of investment procedures.

Some major projects that have been falling behind included the 5-star Aminia Luxury Resort - Ninh Chu by Aminia Ninh Chữ Trading and Services Limited Liability Company, and the Ninh Chữ Sailing Bay by Ninh Chữ Bay Joint Stock Company. Both projects received a deadline extension back in June 2020 but little progress has been made since then.

The department stressed the severity of the sluggish progress, saying investors face fines and potential suspension under the country's Investment Law.

Meanwhile, eight other projects under construction experiencing delays have called on the provincial authority for greater support in land clearance. — VNS

