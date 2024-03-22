Society
Politics & Laws
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Economy

India starts anti-dumping investigation into Vietnamese tempered glass

March 22, 2024 - 12:56
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies of India (DGTR) has started an anti-dumping investigation into Vietnamese tempered glass.

 

A tempered glass factory in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Directorate General of Trade Remedies of India (DGTR) has started an anti-dumping investigation into Vietnamese tempered glass, according to the Trade Remedies Authority under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

The DGTR said the alleged dumping period was January 1, 2023, until December 12, 2023. 

The DGTR recommends that relevant parties regularly monitor the website of the Indian trade authority for submitting their applications at https://www.dgtr.gov.in.

A representative of the MoIT said that in the case of anti-dumping, Vietnamese producers and exporters must fully cooperate with the DGTR to demonstrate no dumping or low-level dumping (if any). They can directly contact the DGTR to clarify their demands, especially regarding the deadline for the required documents. 

Similar products imported from China also face an investigation by the DGTR.  VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

New law expected to boost financial leasing

The law, which will take effect from July 1 this year, allows financial leasing companies to establish subsidiaries to handle and exploit bad debt assets. It also states that small financial leasing deals with value under VNĐ100 million do not need to control the purpose of capital use.
Economy

Green Entrepreneurship Contest 2024 begins

The 10th edition of the contest is open to individuals, collectives, enterprises, and co-operatives nationwide in the fields of agriculture, forestry and fishery, food processing technology, biotechnology, and agricultural and community tourism, or those operating climate smart livelihood models, circular economy and social impact business models or projects that preserve and add value to local resources.
Economy

E-commerce yet to replace traditional trade channels

A recent survey by the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products reveals that traditional retail channels, particularly grocery stores, continue to dominate due to their appeal in terms of quality, affordability, and, most importantly, convenience or friendliness. 

E-paper

Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom