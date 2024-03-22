India starts anti-dumping investigation into Vietnamese tempered glass

HÀ NỘI — The Directorate General of Trade Remedies of India (DGTR) has started an anti-dumping investigation into Vietnamese tempered glass, according to the Trade Remedies Authority under the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

The DGTR said the alleged dumping period was January 1, 2023, until December 12, 2023.

The DGTR recommends that relevant parties regularly monitor the website of the Indian trade authority for submitting their applications at https://www.dgtr.gov.in.

A representative of the MoIT said that in the case of anti-dumping, Vietnamese producers and exporters must fully cooperate with the DGTR to demonstrate no dumping or low-level dumping (if any). They can directly contact the DGTR to clarify their demands, especially regarding the deadline for the required documents.

Similar products imported from China also face an investigation by the DGTR. VNS